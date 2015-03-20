Mar 20Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 12 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Surya Mukhi ASS Soda Ash 17/03 ----- ----- nil 858 nil 1,542 2) Yasa Ilhan SHS Cu.Con 15/03 ----- ----- nil 22,294 nil 5,609 3) Common Faith SPL I.Coal 17/03 ----- ----- nil 49,820 nil 4,930 4) Maria SWS I.Coal 18/03 ----- ----- nil 33,900 nil 12,980 5) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 19/03 ----- ----- 3,920 nil nil 2080 1 6) Genco BEN I.Coal 19/03 ----- ----- nil 26,217 nil 28,782 7) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 17/03 ----- ----- nil 38,167 nil 11,137 8) Fancour SCS CNTR 19/03 ----- ----- nil nil 12,825 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Diamond SWS I.Coal nil 25,000 nil 18/03 --- 2) Mv Hansa TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 20/03 --- 3) Mv Prabhu Parvati HRC Peas nil 15,100 nil 18/03 --- 4) Mv Cs Analia BLT Cu.Con nil 16,658 nil 18/03 --- 5) Mv Common VLR I.Coal nil 56,922 nil 17/03 --- 6) Mv Q Arion SRL I.Coal nil 76,500 nil 18/03 --- Expected Vessels S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected 1) MT Songa NRQ C S Lye 9,000 nil nil 20/03 2) MV Han He RAS Granite 5,000 nil nil 20/03 3) Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 20/03 4) MV Ssl TCT CNTR nil nil 1 21/03 Expected Vessels Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Songa NRQ C S Lye 9,000 nil nil 20/03 2) MV Han He RAS Granite 5,000 nil nil 20/03 3) Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 20/03 4) MV Ssl TCT CNTR nil nil 1 21/03 5) MT Mtm NRQ P.Acid 5,250 nil nil 22/03 6) MV Anne NCBI T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 22/03 7) MV Trident Legacy SPL R Phos nil 55,000 nil 22/03 8) MV Alam Mutiara SPL I.Coal nil 60,533 nil 22/03 9) MV Coos PST Cu.Con nil 11,000 nil 22/03 10) MV Fanoula SRL I.Coal nil 55,687 nil 23/03 11) Thurgau BLT Cu.Con nil 27,000 nil 23/03 12) Valentia VLR Cu.Con nil 27,000 nil 24/03 13) MV Prabhu SIL T.Coal nil 54,266 nil 24/03 14) Suchada Naree HRC Logs nil 11,922 nil 25/03 15) MV Smolensk SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 25/03 16) MV Capt AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 27/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.