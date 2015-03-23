Mar 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Surya Mukhi ASS Soda Ash 17/03 ----- ----- nil 2,400 nil n.a.
2) Cs Azalea SHS Cu.Con 13/03 ----- ----- nil 31,094 nil1,855
3) Common Venture SPL I.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil 26,089 nil 30,833
4) Songa Eagle RAS C SLye 21/03 ----- ----- 8,356 nil nil 644
5) Q Arion BEN I.Coal 23/03 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 67,000
6) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil 14,028 nil 28,073
7) Vishva Nidhi PSL T.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil 6,428 nil 43,245
8) Ssl Kutch RLY CNTR 23/03 ----- ----- nil nil 4,875 COMP
9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 23/03 ----- ----- nil nil 7,410 COMP
10) Coos Bay AMJ Cu.Con 22/03 ----- ----- nil 1,608 nil 9,392
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv Prabhu Parvati HRC Peas nil 15,100 nil 18/03 ---
2) Mv Anne SIL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 22/03 ---
3) Mv Dynamic AMA Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 23/03 ---
4) Mv Alam Mutiara SPL Icoal nil 60,533 nil 23/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Trident Legacy SPL R Phos nil 55,000 nil 23/03
2) MV Fanoula SRL I.Coal nil 55,687 nil 23/03
3) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 23/03
4) MV Vishva Uday SPL L Stones nil 62,255 nil 23/03
5) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 8,000 nil 23/03
6) MV Thurgau BLT Cu.Con nil 21,854 nil 23/03
7) MV Galveston SIL T.Coal nil 49,000 nil 23/03
8) MT Mtm Tokyo NRQ P. Acid 5,250 nil nil 24/03
9) MV Prabhu Mihikaa SIL T.Coal nil 54,266 nil 24/03
10) MT Theresa Dumai NRQ Palm Oil nil 7,400 nil 24/03
11) MV As Valentia VLR Cu.Con nil 27,000 nil 24/03
12) MV Livorno SRL I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 25/03
13) MV Suchada Naree HRC Logs nil 11,922 nil 25/03
14) MV Smolensk SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 25/03
15) MV Capt Nazih AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 27/03
