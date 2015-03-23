Mar 23Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Surya Mukhi ASS Soda Ash 17/03 ----- ----- nil 2,400 nil n.a. 2) Cs Azalea SHS Cu.Con 13/03 ----- ----- nil 31,094 nil1,855 3) Common Venture SPL I.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil 26,089 nil 30,833 4) Songa Eagle RAS C SLye 21/03 ----- ----- 8,356 nil nil 644 5) Q Arion BEN I.Coal 23/03 ----- ----- nil 9,500 nil 67,000 6) Chennai Jayam PSL T.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil 14,028 nil 28,073 7) Vishva Nidhi PSL T.Coal 22/03 ----- ----- nil 6,428 nil 43,245 8) Ssl Kutch RLY CNTR 23/03 ----- ----- nil nil 4,875 COMP 9) Fancourt Kontor SCS CNTR 23/03 ----- ----- nil nil 7,410 COMP 10) Coos Bay AMJ Cu.Con 22/03 ----- ----- nil 1,608 nil 9,392 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Prabhu Parvati HRC Peas nil 15,100 nil 18/03 --- 2) Mv Anne SIL T.Coal nil 51,000 nil 22/03 --- 3) Mv Dynamic AMA Gl Cargo 6,500 nil nil 23/03 --- 4) Mv Alam Mutiara SPL Icoal nil 60,533 nil 23/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Trident Legacy SPL R Phos nil 55,000 nil 23/03 2) MV Fanoula SRL I.Coal nil 55,687 nil 23/03 3) MV Hansa Nordburg TCT CNTR nil nil 16,000 23/03 4) MV Vishva Uday SPL L Stones nil 62,255 nil 23/03 5) MT Warinsart NRQ Lpg nil 8,000 nil 23/03 6) MV Thurgau BLT Cu.Con nil 21,854 nil 23/03 7) MV Galveston SIL T.Coal nil 49,000 nil 23/03 8) MT Mtm Tokyo NRQ P. Acid 5,250 nil nil 24/03 9) MV Prabhu Mihikaa SIL T.Coal nil 54,266 nil 24/03 10) MT Theresa Dumai NRQ Palm Oil nil 7,400 nil 24/03 11) MV As Valentia VLR Cu.Con nil 27,000 nil 24/03 12) MV Livorno SRL I.Coal nil 53,137 nil 25/03 13) MV Suchada Naree HRC Logs nil 11,922 nil 25/03 14) MV Smolensk SIL T.Coal nil 52,000 nil 25/03 15) MV Capt Nazih AMA Con Met 40,000 nil nil 27/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.