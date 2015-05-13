India Port Conditions: Tuticorin May 13Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Surya Mukhi ASS Soda Ash 17/05 ----- ----- nil 858 nil 1,542 2) Yasa Ilhan SHS Cu.Con 15/05 ----- ----- nil 22,294 nil 5,609 3) Common Faith SPL I.Coal 17/05 ----- ----- nil 49,820 nil 4,930 4) Maria SWS I.Coal 18/05 ----- ----- nil 33,900 nil 12,980 5) Stella Beauty AMJ Gl Cargo 19/05 ----- ----- 3,920 nil nil 2080 1 6) Genco BEN I.Coal 19/05 ----- ----- nil 26,217 nil 28,782 7) Vishva Bandhan PSL T.Coal 17/05 ----- ----- nil 38,167 nil 11,137 8) Fancour SCS CNTR 19/05 ----- ----- nil nil 12,825 COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Fancourt TCT CNTR 7,000 7,000 nil 01/05 2) Bulk Atacama HRC I.Coal nil 58,500 nil 02/05 3) Warinsart NRQ LPG nil 8,000 nil 03/05 4) Dong Ba HRC LSTONES nil 6,000 nil 03/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Fancourt TCT CNTR 7,000 7,000 nil 01/05 2) Bulk Atacama HRC I.Coal nil 58,500 nil 02/05 3) Warinsart NRQ LPG nil 8,000 nil 03/05 4) Dong Ba HRC LSTONES nil 6,000 nil 03/05 5) Kiran Marmara SRL I.Coal nil 58,452 nil 03/05 6) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- 7) Inlaco Brave SHA GI CARGO 9,500 nil nil 03/05 8) Stella Beauty VSS GI CARGO 6,000 nil nil 03/05 9) Phu Tai 19 SHA GI CARGO 6,800 nil nil 03/05 10) nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.