India Port Conditions: Tuticorin Aug 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Genius Star Aspinwall Cashew Nuts 15/08 ----- ----- nil 1,223 nil 4,338 2) Royal 88 ASA Gl Cargo 15/08 ----- ----- 312 nil nil 5,088 3) Ikan Parang SLP Lime Stones 11/08 ----- ----- nil 13,050 nil 6,350 4) Sea Hope M/S Admiral R.Phos 12/08 ----- ----- nil 8,041 nil 12,850 5) Pacific Venus St. John Cashew Nuts 15/08 ----- ----- nil 1,324 nil 7,496 6) Bonthi Hari Gl Cargo 11/08 ----- ----- 1,161 nil nil 934 7) Lumphini Park J.M.Baxi Phos.Acid 15/08 ----- ----- 1,781 nil nil 11,524 8) Fortune Sea Horse Cu.Con 14/08 ----- ----- nil 12,133 nil 33,265 9) Vishva Nidhi PSC T.Coal 12/08 ----- ----- nil 11,536 nil 14,810 10) Densa Leopard M/S.Adele L Stone 11/08 ----- ----- nil 13,440 nil 6,510 11) Eupen SSL Lpg 11/08 ----- ----- nil 90 nil 12) Hansa Nordburg BTP CNTR 11/08 ----- ----- nil nil 17,280 n.a. 13) SSL Gujarat Relay CNTR 12/08 ----- ----- nil nil 17,280 n.a. 14) Diamond Stars Raja T.Coal 17/08 ----- ----- nil 3,940 nil 47,676 15) Niumath FSL Gl Cargo 08/08 ----- ----- 199 nil nil 1 16) Barge Mutha MMT Stone ----- ----- ----- 1,080 nil nil 2,220 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv Gem Of Paradip PSC T.Coal nil 40,200 nil 08/07 --- 2) Mv Densa Eagle M/S.Adele Gl Cargo nil 53,000 nil 08/08 --- 3) Mv K P Albatross Hari Wheat nil 52,500 nil 08/08 --- 4) Mv Chennai Jayam PSC T.Coal nil 40,861 nil 08/09 --- 5) Mv Marianna Shree Raghu S.Coal nil 53,932 nil 08/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Vila Tug2 Hari Gl Cargo nil nil 12/08 2) MV Vila Barge 4 Hari Gl Cargo 3,200 nil nil 12/08 3) MV St.John Faith Psa-Sical CNTR nil nil 8,000 12/08 4) MV Yangze 6 Sea Port L.Stones nil 58,763 nil 12/08 5) MV Marianna Shree Raghu S.Coal nil 76,675 nil 13/08 6) MV Ap Astarea Sea Port S.Coal nil 54,403 nil 13/08 7) MV Phuong Nam St. John Logs nil 3,490 nil 13/08 8) MV Bbc Coral PSC Mach nil 112 nil 15/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.