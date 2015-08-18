India Port Conditions: Tuticorin Aug 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 33 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Phuong Nam 1 St. John Logs 14/08 ----- ----- nil 2,206 nil COMP 2) Yangze 6 SSP L.Stones 18/08 ----- ----- nil 19,950 nil 7,101 3) Pacific Venus St. John Cashew Nuts ----- ----- ----- nil 1,381 nil COMP 4) Bbc Coral PSA Mach 18/08 ----- ----- nil 304 nil 48 5) Ap Astarea SSP S.Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil 10,795 nil 14,265 6) Apj Akhil PSC T.Coal 20/08 ----- ----- nil 14,553 nil 26,284 7) Densa Eagle ASP T.Coal 19/08 ----- ----- nil 16,991 nil 13,255 8) Warinsart SS LPG 19/08 ----- ----- nil nil nil nil 9) Hansa Nordburg BTL CNTR 18/08 ----- ----- nil 18,555 nil COMP 10) Minnath FSL Gl Cargo 18/08 ----- ----- 184 nil nil 16 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Mv K P Albatross Hari Wheat nil 52,500 nil 08/08 --- 2) Mv Pan Clover SPL I.Coal nil 78,522 nil 10/08 --- 3) Mv Vila Tug2 Hari Gl Cargo nil nil 11/08 --- 4) Mv Vila Barge 4 Hari Gl Cargo 3,200 nil nil 11/08 --- 5) Mv Asia Emerald IvSLL T.Coal nil 55,081 nil 13/08 --- 6) Mt Lumphini JMB Pho.Acid 18,000 nil nil 14/08 --- 7) Mv Coral Hero AMJ Oil Cake nil 7,600 nil 14/08 --- 8) Mv Mutha Supreme MMT Gl Cargo 2,250 nil nil 14/08 --- 9) Mt Sea Harmony ASP Furnace Oil nil 5,752 nil 15/08 --- 10) Mv Direction Sw St. John Logs nil 6,938 nil 16/08 --- 11) Mv Tay Son 4 Dix Logs nil 6,609 nil 17/08 --- 12) Mt Tiger Summer James Mack Palm Oil nil 8,300 nil 17/08 --- 13) Mv Bauhinia DBGT CNTR nil nil 4,000 18/08 --- 14) Mv Alpena SPL P.Coke nil 45,595 nil 18/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Frieda Selme SLL S.Coal nil 54,181 nil 19/08 2) MV Ssl Gujarat DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 19/08 3) MV African Wag TELL P.Coke nil 52,079 nil 19/08 4) MV Majesty Raja P.Sulphate nil 33,201 nil 19/08 5) MV St.John Faith PST CNTR nil nil 8,000 19/08 6) MV Fancourt PST CNTR nil nil 7,000 19/08 7) MV African Sun Psts Log R.Phos nil nil 54,100 20/08 8) MT Uacc Sila Interocean Naptha nil 18,699 nil 20/08 9) MV Ssl Chennai DBGT CNTR nil nil 1 20/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.