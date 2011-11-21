Nov 21 Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 04
Total Vessels 27
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Jang San STAMJ Maize 17/11 17/11 ----- 7,060 nil nil 1,840
2) San Simeon STMSS Sulphur 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 14,029 nil 2,471
3) Niki C STJMB Mop 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 12,790 nil 16,671
4) Boontrika Naree STJFS Logs 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 16,831 nil 3,022
5) Asian Glory STJFS Palm Oil 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 7,194 nil 1,466
6) Oel Trust STRLY Cntr 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 5,205 nil COMP
7) Cosmos STBEN Dap 16/11 16/11 ----- nil 18,918 nil 3,722
8) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 20/11 20/11 ----- nil nil 13,590 COMP
9) Hever Castle STPST Granite 19/11 19/11 ----- 3,687 nil nil 1,313
10) Catterick STJMB Vcm 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 2,401 nil 1,802
11) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 20,445 nil 20,432
12) Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 12,944 nil 42,208
13) Almarona GAC Ammonia 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 4,346 nil 3,654
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Ikan Serong STSPS Lime Stones nil n.a. nil 17/11 ---
2) MV Anushree Fame STMSA CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/11 ---
3) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/11 ---
4) MV Saigon Queen STWWS Logs nil 4,671 nil 17/11 ---
5) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 18/11 ---
6) MV Northern DancerSTPSA Cu.Con nil 10,800 nil 19/11 ---
7) MV Athena STSHS Cu.Con nil 43,382 nil 14/11 ---
8) MT Sanmar Majesty STJMB Sul Acid 6,500 nil nil 20/11 ---
9) MV Mandarin River STSPS I.Coal nil 54,998 nil 15/11 ---
10) MV.Apjsuryavir STRAS T.Coal nil n.a. nil 20/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Fortuna STSNS Gl Cargo 1,300 nil nil 21/11
2) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil 1,700 nil 22/11
3) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 25/11
4) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 25/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
