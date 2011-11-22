Nov 22Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Jang San STAMJ Maize 17/11 17/11 ----- 7,989 nil nil 911 2) Saigon Queen STWWL Logs 22/11 22/11 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) San Simeon STMSS Sulphur 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 16,370 nil 130 4) Ikan Serong STSPS L.Stones 21/11 21/11 ----- nil 6,105 nil 37,533 5) Boontrika Naree STJFS Logs 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 19,292 nil 561 6) Niki C STJMB Mop 21/11 21/11 ----- nil 17,890 nil 11,571 7) Tiger Sky STSTL CNTR 22/11 22/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Cosmos STBEN Dap 16/11 16/11 ----- nil 22,016 nil 624 9) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 18,915 n.a. n.a. 10) Sanmar Majesty STJMB S Acid 22/11 22/11 ----- nil nil nil 6,500 11) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 19/11 19/11 ----- nil 30,774 nil 10,103 12) Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal 20/11 20/11 ----- nil 23,501 nil 31,651

Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Gel STGEL Gl Cargo nil 2,790 nil 15/11 --- 2) MV Anushree Fame STMSA CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/11 --- 3) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 18/11 --- 4) MV Northern DancerSTPSA Cu.Con nil 10,800 nil 19/11 --- 5) MV Athena STSHS Cu.Con nil 43,382 nil 14/11 --- 6) MV Mandarin River STSPS I.Coal nil 54,998 nil 15/11 --- 7) MV Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal nil 68,885 nil 20/11 --- 8) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/11 ---

Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT Battersea Park STJMB SAcid 17,000 nil nil 24/11 2) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 25/11 3) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT Gl Cargo nil 2,300 nil 25/11

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.