Nov 25Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessels 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Raina STSNC C.Mate 24/11 24/11 ----- 122 nil nil 1,478
2) Saigon Queen STWWS Logs 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 3,499 nil 1,172
3) Mandarin River STSPS I.Coal 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 51,918 nil 3,080
4) Athena STSHS Cu,Con 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 8,154 nil 35,669
5) Tigersky STBTL CNTR 25/11 25/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
6) Anushree Fame) STMSA C.Mate 22/11 22/11 ----- 1,949 nil nil COMP
STMSA C.Mate 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 2,100 nil COMP
7) Gel STGEL C.Mate 22/11 22/11 ----- nil 1,037 nil 1,753
8) Battersea Park STJMB S.Acid 24/11 24/11 ----- 2,234 nil nil 14,266
9) Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 45,553 nil 9,599
10) Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 12,910 nil 45,535
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Mv.New Sailing STAMJ Dap nil 31,300 nil 24/11 ---
2) Mt.Jagpreeti STIOC F.Oil nil n.a. nil 24/11 ---
3) Mv.Apollo Ruler STRAS C.Mate 1,050 nil nil 24/11 ---
4) Mv.Lord Ali STIOS Dap nil 29,950 nil 25/11 ---
5) Mv.Good President STPSL T.Coal nil 42,381 nil 25/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Gateway Pres STAMJ C.Mate 4,100 nil nil 25/11
2) MV Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 25/11
3) MV Hiya Builder STPSA G.Cargo 11,000 nil nil 25/11
4) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/11
5) MV New Dynamic STIOS DAP nil 27,500 nil 26/11
6) MV El Mar Victori STVIM Machinaries nil n.a. nil 26/11
7) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/11
8) MV Waadhee Prog STAMJ G.Cargo 4,000 nil nil 27/11
9) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 27/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.