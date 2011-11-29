Nov 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mate 27/11 27/11 ----- 1,675 nil nil 9,325
2) Battersea Park STJMB S Acid 28/11 28/11 ----- 13,035 nil nil 3,965
3) Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal 28/11 28/11 ----- nil 51,165 nil 3,987
4) Athena STSHS Cu.Con 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 31,823 nil 11,559
5) Ocean Ruler STMMT C.Mate 28/11 28/11 ----- 512 nil nil 1,038
6) Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs 29/11 29/11 ----- nil 1,467 nil 7,870
7) New Sailing Star STAMJ Dap 25/11 25/11 ----- nil 5,204 nil 25,996
8) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 29/11 29/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
10) Deniz M STPST Urea 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 4,751 nil 38,249
11) Lord Ali STIOS Dap 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 6,428 nil 23,522
12) Good Precedent STPSL T.Coal 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 32,296 nil 10,085
13) Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 38,625 nil 30,260
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV El Mar VictoriaSTVIM Machinaries nil n.a. nil 26/11 ---
2) MV Gateway Prest STAMJ C Material 4,100 nil nil 26/11 ---
3) MV Wise Sw STDSA Granite 5,000 nil nil 26/11 ---
4) MV New Dynamic STIOS D nil 27,500 nil 26/11 ---
5) MV Waadhee Prog STAMJ Gl Cargo 4,000 nil nil 27/11 ---
6) MV Saigon Queen STWWS Maize 6,000 nil nil 27/11 ---
7) MV Tvisha STPST Iron& Steel nil 12,085 nil 28/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT G.Cargo nil 2,300 nil 29/11
2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 30/11
3) MV Sifnos STPSA Rock Phos nil 29,000 nil 30/11
4) MV Bbc Steinwall STPSA Machinaries nil 8,059 nil 01/12
5) MV Lucy Oldendor STPSA Logs nil 31,046 nil 02/12
6) MV Prabhu Parvati STRAS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 03/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.