Nov 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mate 27/11 27/11 ----- 1,675 nil nil 9,325 2) Battersea Park STJMB S Acid 28/11 28/11 ----- 13,035 nil nil 3,965 3) Apj Kais STRAS T.Coal 28/11 28/11 ----- nil 51,165 nil 3,987 4) Athena STSHS Cu.Con 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 31,823 nil 11,559 5) Ocean Ruler STMMT C.Mate 28/11 28/11 ----- 512 nil nil 1,038 6) Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs 29/11 29/11 ----- nil 1,467 nil 7,870 7) New Sailing Star STAMJ Dap 25/11 25/11 ----- nil 5,204 nil 25,996 8) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 29/11 29/11 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) Deniz M STPST Urea 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 4,751 nil 38,249 11) Lord Ali STIOS Dap 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 6,428 nil 23,522 12) Good Precedent STPSL T.Coal 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 32,296 nil 10,085 13) Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 38,625 nil 30,260 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV El Mar VictoriaSTVIM Machinaries nil n.a. nil 26/11 --- 2) MV Gateway Prest STAMJ C Material 4,100 nil nil 26/11 --- 3) MV Wise Sw STDSA Granite 5,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 4) MV New Dynamic STIOS D nil 27,500 nil 26/11 --- 5) MV Waadhee Prog STAMJ Gl Cargo 4,000 nil nil 27/11 --- 6) MV Saigon Queen STWWS Maize 6,000 nil nil 27/11 --- 7) MV Tvisha STPST Iron& Steel nil 12,085 nil 28/11 ---

Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT G.Cargo nil 2,300 nil 29/11 2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 30/11 3) MV Sifnos STPSA Rock Phos nil 29,000 nil 30/11 4) MV Bbc Steinwall STPSA Machinaries nil 8,059 nil 01/12 5) MV Lucy Oldendor STPSA Logs nil 31,046 nil 02/12 6) MV Prabhu Parvati STRAS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 03/12

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.