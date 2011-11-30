Nov 30Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mate 27/11 27/11 ----- 3,884 nil nil 7,116 2) Battersea Park STJMB S.Acid 28/11 28/11 ----- 15,021 nil nil 1,979 3) APJ Kais STRAS T.Coal 28/11 28/11 ----- nil 53,726 nil 1,426 4) Athena STSHS Cu.Con 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 39,323 nil 4,059 5) Ocean Ruler STMMT C.Mate 28/11 28/11 ----- 1,373 nil nil 177 6) Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs 29/11 29/11 ----- nil 2,819 nil 6,518 7) New Sailing Star STAMJ Dap 29/11 29/11 ----- nil 9,639 nil 21,561 8) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 29/11 29/11 ----- nil nil 8,595 COMP 9) Deniz M STPST Urea 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 9,103 nil 33,897 10) Lord Ali STIOS Dap 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 11,245 nil 18,705 11) Good Precedent STPSL T.Coal 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 41,548 nil 833 12) Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 44,025 nil 24,860 13) Suvarnaswarajya STIOC Naptha 30/11 30/11 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV El Mar Victori STVIM Machinaries nil n.a. nil 26/11 --- 2) MV Gateway Pres STAMJ Const Mat 4,100 nil nil 26/11 --- 3) MV Wise Sw STDSA Granite 5,000 nil nil 26/11 --- 4) MV New Dynamic STIOS Dap nil 27,500 nil 26/11 --- 5) MV Waadhee Prog STAMJ Gl Cargo 4,000 nil nil 27/11 --- 6) MV Saigon Queen STWWS Maize 6,000 nil nil 27/11 --- 7) MV Tvisha STPST I&Steel nil 12,085 nil 28/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/11 2) MV Sifnos STPSA Rock Phos nil 29,000 nil 01/12 3) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G. Cargo 2,300 nil nil 01/12 4) MV Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal nil 41,762 nil 01/12 5) MV Bbc Steinwall STPSA Machinaries nil 8,058 nil 01/12 6) MV Lady Celine STIOS DAP nil 30,589 nil 01/12 7) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/12 8) MV Aomi Pearl STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 01/12 9) MV Lucy Oldendorf STPSA Logs nil 31,046 nil 02/12 10) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT G. Cargo nil 2,300 nil 02/12 11) MV Prabhu Parvati STRAS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 03/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.