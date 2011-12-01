Dec 01Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mate 27/11 27/11 ----- 6,279 nil nil 4,721 2) Wise Sw STDSA Granite 27/11 27/11 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 3) EL Mar Victoria STVIM Macy 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 75 nil 8,902 4) Banglar Urmi STHRC Logs 29/11 29/11 ----- nil 3,576 nil 5,761 5) New Sailing Star STAMJ Dap 29/11 29/11 ----- nil 14,870 nil 16,330 6) Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR 30/11 30/11 ----- nil nil 3,375 COMP 7) Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR 29/11 29/11 ----- nil nil 14,055 COMP 8) Deniz M STPST Urea 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 13,461 nil 29,539 9) Lord Ali STIOS Dap 26/11 26/11 ----- nil 16,127 nil 13,823 10) Saigon Queen STWWS Logs 30/11 30/11 ----- nil 4,670 nil COMP 11) Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal 01/12 01/12 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 12) Apj Suryavir STRAS T.Coal 24/11 24/11 ----- nil 49,195 nil 19,690 13) Suvarna Swarajya STIOC Naptha 30/11 30/11 ----- nil 9,000 nil 2,573 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Gateway Pres STAMJ R Con Matl 4,100 nil nil 26/11 --- 2) MV New Dynamic STIOS Dap nil 27,500 nil 26/11 --- 3) MV Waadhee Pro STAMJ Gl Cargo 4,000 nil nil 27/11 --- 4) MV Tvisha STPST I&Steels nil 12,085 nil 28/11 --- 5) MV Santa Suria IiiSTHRC Logs nil 2,942 nil 01/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/12 2) MV Santa Suria IiiSTHRC Logs nil 2,942 nil 01/12 3) MV Aomi Pearl STHRC Logs nil n.a. nil 01/12 4) MV Lady Celine STIOS DAP nil 30,589 nil 01/12 5) MV Bbc Steinwall STPSA Macy nil 8,059 nil 01/12 6) MT Queen Zenobia SWSL Lpg nil 7,200 nil 01/12 7) MV Sifnos STPSA Rock Phos nil 29,000 nil 01/12 8) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 01/12 9) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT Gl Cargo nil 2,300 nil 01/12 10) MV Hhl Venice SWSL Cu.Con nil 14,083 nil 01/12 11) MV Asian Express STRAS Stone Agg 6,500 nil nil 02/12 12) MV Lucy OldendorffSTPSA Logs nil 31,046 nil 02/12 13) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 16,000 02/12 14) MV Prabhu Parvati STRAS T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 03/12 15) MV Siam Opal STPST Gypsum (B) nil n.a. nil 03/12 16) MV Thalassini Kyr STAEL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 03/12 17) MV Falcon Trader STRAS Ilmenite 42,000 nil nil 08/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.