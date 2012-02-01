Feb 01- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Au Co 1 STAEL Maize 31/01 31/01 ----- 950 nil nil 5,050 2) An Xin Jiang STVIM Granie 27/01 27/01 ----- 10,408 nil nil 3,592 3) King Brave STPSA R.Phos 31/01 31/01 ----- nil 2,501 nil 19,595 4) Da Ya Hai STAEL I.Coal 29/01 29/01 ----- nil 37,832 nil 9,993 5) Hiya Builder STPSA C.Mae 27/01 27/01 ----- 9,365 nil nil 1,635 6) Tuson STPSA Oil Cake 01/02 01/02 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 7) Ocean Star STJFS Logs 31/01 31/01 ----- nil 3,128 nil 9,405 8) Cielo Di Amalfi STCWB Maize 31/01 31/01 ----- 2,340 nil nil 11,660 9) Shining Pesca STHRC Logs 31/01 31/01 ----- nil 928 nil 5,529 10) Captain Wael STPSA R.Phos 31/01 31/01 ----- nil 2,800 nil 8,900 11) Apj Akhil STPSL Coal 31/01 31/01 ----- nil 4,201 nil 41,726 12) Chennai Perrumai STPSL Coal 01/02 01/02 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 13) Pratibha Warna STIOC Napha 01/02 01/02 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Thor Enterpris STVSP Peas nil 38,783 nil 28/01 --- 2) MV Tampa Bay STSCS Conainer nil nil 500 30/01 --- 3) MV Bbc Magellan STPSA Cu.Con nil 5,077 nil 31/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/02 2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil L 01/02 3) MV Saigon Princes TDSA Logs nil 3,237 D 01/02 4) MV Princess Lily STRAS Sone Agg 6,000 nil L 02/02 5) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 39,360 D 02/02 6) MT Jag Prachi STIOC Furnace Oil nil 10,826 D 02/02 7) MV Anushree Fame STDSA Machinaries 2,436 nil L 02/02 8) MT En Voyager STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,796 D 03/02 9) MV Western Charm STHRC Logs nil 8,336 D 04/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.