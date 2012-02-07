Feb 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Princess Lily STRAS C.Mate 04/02 04/02 ----- 1,987 nil nil 4,183 2) Asian Glory STJFS Palm Oil 06/02 06/02 ----- nil 2,500 nil 6,300 3) Sabarimala STCHK P. Acid 04/02 04/02 ----- 5,048 nil nil 4,952 4) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 03/02 03/02 ----- 1,925 nil nil 378 5) Musashi STRAS Ilmenite 06/02 06/02 ----- 6,745 nil nil 5,255 6) Eurosky STSSP Sugar 04/02 04/02 ----- 8,438 nil nil 21,562 7) St John Glory STJFS CNTR 05/02 05/02 ----- nil nil 5,910 COMP 8) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 06/02 06/02 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) Taba STJFS Logs 07/02 07/02 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) Cielo Di Amalfi STCWB Maize 31/01 31/01 ----- 14,850 nil nil 11) Sea Loyalty STSPS I.Coal 06/02 06/02 ----- nil 9,061 nil 44,600 12) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 05/02 05/02 ----- nil 27,230 nil 14,423 13) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 04/02 04/02 ----- nil 25,224 nil 14,136 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Western Charm STHRC Logs nil 8,336 nil 04/02 --- 2) MV Tuhina STPST Iron nil 12,052 nil 04/02 --- 3) MV Gokcan STVSP Urea nil 24,010 nil 05/02 --- 4) MT En Voyager STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,796 nil 05/02 --- 5) MV Saigon PrincessSTIOC Maize n.a. nil nil 05/02 --- 6) MV Tu Son STPSA Maize n.a. nil nil 06/02 --- 7) MV Ssi Victory STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,000 nil 06/02 --- 8) MV Ultra Lanigan STPSA I.Coal nil 55,053 nil 06/02 --- 9) MT Global Eos STSPT Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 06/02 --- 10) MT Golden Brill STJFS Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 06/02 --- 11) MV Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal nil 42,451 nil 06/02 --- 12) MV Allcargo STDSA Iron/Steel nil 2,297 nil 06/02 --- 13) MV Thor EnterpriseSTVSP Peas 38,783 nil nil 07/02 --- 14) MV Mercs Matale STSWL Sulphur 15,857 nil nil 07/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil 500 07/02 2) MV Nemtas 4 STSPS I.Coal nil 49,500 nil 07/02 3) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/02 4) MV Karteria GAC Sugar(Raw) 44,000 nil nil 08/02 5) MT Maemi STIOS Sulph Acid 18,000 nil nil 09/02 6) MT Almarona GAC Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 11/02 7) MV Hong Bao Shi 2 STRAS T.Coal nil 55,001 nil 11/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.