Feb 15Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 14 Expected Vessels 03 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Saigon Princ STDSA Maize 13/02 13/02 ----- 2,547 nil nil 3,453 2) Tu Son STPSA Maize 10/02 10/02 ----- 5,500 nil nil 500 3) Tuhina STPST I& Steel 10/02 10/02 ----- nil 8,993 nil 3,059 4) Bbc Oregon STPSA Cu.Con 15/02 15/02 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Maemi STIOS S. Acid 13/02 13/02 ----- 5,314 nil nil 12,686 6) Eurosky STSSP Sugar 04/02 04/02 ----- 29,912 nil nil 88 7) Thor Enterprise STVSP Peas 13/02 13/02 ----- nil 28,436 nil 10,347 8) Urawee Naree STJFS Logs 14/02 14/02 ----- nil 3,879 nil 16,174 9) Karteria GAC Sugar 13/02 13/02 ----- 6,598 nil nil 37,402 10) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 12/02 12/02 ----- nil 22,502 nil 22,840 11) Ssi Victory STAMJ T.Coal 09/02 09/02 ----- nil 46,821 nil 8,179 12) Flanders Harmony SWSL Lpg 14/02 14/02 ----- nil 1,430 nil 5,270 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT En Voyager STSIA F. Oil nil 5,796 nil 05/02 --- 2) MV Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 6,500 nil nil 09/02 --- 3) MV Raina STSNS C.Mate 1,600 nil nil 09/02 --- 4) MV Hong Bao Shi 2 STRAS T.Coal nil 55,001 nil 10/02 --- 5) MV Pfs Narayana STPSL T.Coal nil 42,451 nil 12/02 --- 6) MV Catalonia STPSA Cu.Con nil 11,000 nil 13/02 --- 7) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/02 --- 8) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil 500 13/02 --- 9) MV Apj Kais STSPS I.Coal nil 56,789 nil 14/02 --- 10) MT Ubt Ocean STJAM Palm Oil nil 6,500 nil 14/02 --- 11) MV Gokcan STVSP Urea nil 24,010 nil 14/02 --- 12) MV Good Precedent STPSL T.Coal nil 43,138 nil 14/02 --- 13) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL T.Coal nil 49,359 nil 14/02 --- 14) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT G.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 16/02 2) MV Aggelos B STPSA Rock Phos nil 55,000 nil 16/02 3) MT Mt Chemical STRAS Caustic Soda 7,500 nil nil 18/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.