Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 21- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Express STRAS C.Mae 17/02 17/02 ----- 6,614 nil nil 20,194 2) Apj Kais STSPS I.Coal 19/02 19/02 ----- nil 36,595 nil 9,758 3) Moonlight Sere STIOS Cu.Con 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 1,266 nil 2,172 4) Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 1,328 nil COMP 5) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 13,215 nil 13,758 6) Karteria GAC Sugar 17/02 17/02 ----- 30,242 nil nil 5,355 7) En Voyager STSIA F. Oil 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 441 nil 37,900 8) Aggelos B STPSA R.Phos 19/02 19/02 ----- nil 17,100 nil 7,453 9) Good Precedent STPSL Coal 18/02 18/02 ----- nil 35,685 nil 46,934 10) Gem Of Ennore STPSL Coal 21/02 21/02 ----- nil 2,425 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Chennai Per STPSL Coal nil 36,135 nil 17/02 --- 2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mae 2,300 nil nil 20/02 --- 3) MV Gokcan STVSP Urea nil 24,010 nil 20/02 --- 4) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02 --- 5) MV Apj Akhil STPSL Coal nil 46,111 nil 21/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Gisele Scan STPSA Cu.Concenrae nil 10,754 nil 21/02 2) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/02 3) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 39,424 nil 21/02 4) MT Jag Preeti STIOC Furnace Oil nil 10,111 nil 22/02 5) MT Mt Brixham STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,962 nil 22/02 6) MT Gaschem Hambur STJMB Liquid Amm nil 8,000 nil 22/02 7) MV J King STVIM Machinaries nil 4,004 nil 22/02 8) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 9) MV Le Min GAC Cu.Concenrae nil 10,352 nil 29/02 10) MV Star Masaya STPSA Cu.Concenrae nil 22,006 nil 29/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0