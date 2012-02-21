Feb 21- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Express STRAS C.Mae 17/02 17/02 ----- 6,614 nil nil 20,194 2) Apj Kais STSPS I.Coal 19/02 19/02 ----- nil 36,595 nil 9,758 3) Moonlight Sere STIOS Cu.Con 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 1,266 nil 2,172 4) Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 1,328 nil COMP 5) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 13,215 nil 13,758 6) Karteria GAC Sugar 17/02 17/02 ----- 30,242 nil nil 5,355 7) En Voyager STSIA F. Oil 20/02 20/02 ----- nil 441 nil 37,900 8) Aggelos B STPSA R.Phos 19/02 19/02 ----- nil 17,100 nil 7,453 9) Good Precedent STPSL Coal 18/02 18/02 ----- nil 35,685 nil 46,934 10) Gem Of Ennore STPSL Coal 21/02 21/02 ----- nil 2,425 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Chennai Per STPSL Coal nil 36,135 nil 17/02 --- 2) MV Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mae 2,300 nil nil 20/02 --- 3) MV Gokcan STVSP Urea nil 24,010 nil 20/02 --- 4) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/02 --- 5) MV Apj Akhil STPSL Coal nil 46,111 nil 21/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Gisele Scan STPSA Cu.Concenrae nil 10,754 nil 21/02 2) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/02 3) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 39,424 nil 21/02 4) MT Jag Preeti STIOC Furnace Oil nil 10,111 nil 22/02 5) MT Mt Brixham STSIA Furnace Oil nil 5,962 nil 22/02 6) MT Gaschem Hambur STJMB Liquid Amm nil 8,000 nil 22/02 7) MV J King STVIM Machinaries nil 4,004 nil 22/02 8) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/02 9) MV Le Min GAC Cu.Concenrae nil 10,352 nil 29/02 10) MV Star Masaya STPSA Cu.Concenrae nil 22,006 nil 29/02 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.