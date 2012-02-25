Feb 25- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 23/02 23/02 ----- 2,282 nil nil 18 2) Madina Ke Chaand STHRC Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 2,566 nil 8,922 3) Gisele Scan STPSA Cu.Con 23/02 23/02 ----- nil 6,422 nil 4,332 4) Newlead Tomi STSRL I.Coal 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 37,780 nil 39,220 5) J King STVIM Machy 22/02 22/02 ----- nil 1,975 nil 2,029 6) Gateway Prestige STAMJ C.Mate 25/02 25/02 ----- nil nil nil n.a. 7) Tiger Sky STBTL Cntr 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 17,220 nil COMP 8) Akij Glory STHRC Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 1,132 nil 14,471 9) Vega Turmalin STMSC Cntr 24/02 24/02 ----- nil nil 4,635 nil 10) Chennai Perrumai STPSL T.Coal 22/02 22/02 ----- nil 22,172 nil 13,963 11) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 9,935 nil 29,489 12) Lpg C SWSL Lpg 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 1,758 nil 5,742 Waiting Vessels --------------- SL.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Apj Akhil STPSL T.COAL nil 46,111 nil 21/02 --- 2) MT Mt Brixham STSIA FURNACE OIL nil 5,962 nil 22/02 --- 3) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS G CARGO 1,050 nil nil 24/02 --- 4) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 24/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Oel Shreyas STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/02 2) MT Jag Padma STIOC Naptha nil 9,161 nil 25/02 3) MT Gas Texiana ATIC Vcm nil 4,201 nil 26/02 4) MV Lal Bahadur STCHK CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/02 5) MV Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Machinaries nil 130 nil 26/02 6) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal nil 41,631 nil 27/02 7) MT Chem Pegasus STJMB S. Acid 14,000 nil nil 27/02 8) MV Mandarin STSPS I.Coal nil 38,500 nil 27/02 9) MV Star Masaya STPSA Cu.Conc nil 22,006 nil 29/02 10) MV Jewel Of ShinasSTSPS Lime Stones nil 55,015 nil 01/03 11) MV Minervagracht GAC Cu.Conce nil 10,223 nil 01/03 12) MV Sam Tiger STAEL Coke In Bulk nil 48,736 nil 01/03 13) MV Le Min GAC Cu.Conce nil 10,352 nil 01/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.