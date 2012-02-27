Feb 27Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apollo Ruler STRAS C.Mate 26/02 26/02 ----- 387 nil nil 663 2) Madina Ke Chaand STHRC Logs 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 5,397 nil 6,091 3) Newlead Tomi STSRL I.Coal 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 62,017 nil 14,983 4) J King STVIM Machy 22/02 22/02 ----- nil 3,396 nil 608 5) Gateway Prestige STAMJ C.Mate 25/02 25/02 ----- 3,513 nil nil 587 6) Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Macy/ 26/02 26/02 ----- nil 127 nil COMP 7) Lal Bahadur Sha STCHK Cntr 26/02 26/02 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Akij Glory STHRC Logs 25/02 25/02 ----- nil 8,074 nil 7,528 9) Gas Texiana ATIC Vcm 27/02 27/02 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 10) Chennai Perrumai STPSL T.Coal 22/02 22/02 ----- nil 33,096 nil 3,039 11) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 24/02 24/02 ----- nil 23,323 nil 16,101 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Apj Akhil STPSL T.Coal nil 46,111 nil 21/02 --- 2) MT Mt Brixham STSIA F. Oil nil 5,962 nil 22/02 --- 3) MV Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 1,300 nil nil 27/02 --- 4) MV Blue Leaf STHRC Logs nil 5,000 nil 27/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal nil 41,631 nil 27/02 2) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 3) MT Chem Pegasus STJMB S. Acid 14,000 nil nil 27/02 4) MV Mandarin For STSPS I.Coal nil 38,500 nil 27/02 5) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 6) MV Star Masaya STPSA Cu.Con nil 22,006 nil 29/02 7) MV Le Min GAC Cu.Con nil 10,352 nil 01/03 8) MV Jewel Of Shina STSPS Lime Stones nil 55,015 nil 01/03 9) MV Minervagracht GAC Cu.Con nil 10,223 nil 01/03 10) MV Sam Tiger STAEL I.Coal nil 48,736 nil 02/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.