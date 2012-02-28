Feb 28- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- SL.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Madina Ke Chaand STHRC Logs 27/02 27/02 --- nil 7,019 nil 4,469 2) Newlead Tomi STSRL I Coal 27/02 27/02 --- nil 71,150 nil 5,850 3) Mandarin Fortune STSPS I.Coal 28/02 28/02 --- nil 1,200 nil 37,300 4) Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Mach 26/02 26/02 --- 2,740 nil nil COMP Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Mach 26/02 26/02 --- nil 127 nil COMP 5) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 27/02 27/02 --- nil nil nil n.a. 6) Akij Glory STHRC Logs 25/02 25/02 --- nil 9,859 nil 5,743 7) Blue Leaf STHRC Logs 28/02 28/02 --- nil n.a. nil n.a. 8) Gas Texiana ATIC Vcm 27/02 27/02 --- nil 3,499 nil 702 9) Chennai Perrumai STPSL T.Coal 22/02 22/02 --- nil 36,135 nil COMP 10) Gem Of Paradip STPSL T.Coal 24/02 24/02 --- nil 30,954 nil 8,470 Waiting Vessels --------------- SL.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Apj Akhil STPSL T.COAL nil 46,111 nil 21/02 --- 2) MT Mt Brixham STSIA F. OIL nil 5,962 nil 22/02 --- 3) MV Fortuna STSNS GL CARGO 1,300 nil nil 27/02 --- 4) MV Vega Turmalin STMSC CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 --- 5) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL T.COAL nil 41,631 nil 27/02 --- 6) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 27/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal nil 44,848 nil 28/02 2) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 28/02 3) MV Star Masaya STPSA Cu.Con nil 22,006 nil 29/02 4) MV Le Min GAC Cu.Con nil n.a. nil 01/03 5) MV Jewel Of ShinasSTSPS Lime Stones nil 55,015 nil 01/03 6) MV Minervagracht GAC Cu.Con nil 10,223 nil 01/03 7) MT Mt Chemical STRAS C. Soda Lye 7,500 nil nil 02/03 8) MV Sam Tiger STAEL Coke nil 48,736 nil 02/03 9) MT Chem Pegasus STJMB Sul. Acid 14,000 nil nil 02/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.