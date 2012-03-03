Mar 03- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Madina Ke Chaand STHRC Logs 02/03 02/03 --- nil 11,097 nil 391 2) Minervagracht GAC Cu.Con 03/03 03/03 --- nil 3,450 nil 6,773 3) Star Masaya STPSA Cu.Con 01/03 01/03 --- nil 16,582 nil 5,424 4) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 03/03 03/03 --- nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Mt Chemical Arrow STRAS C.S.Lye 01/03 01/03 --- 6,618 nil nil 882 6) Akij Glory STHRC Logs 29/02 29/02 --- nil 15,456 nil 146 7) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 02/03 02/03 --- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Jewel Of Shinas STSPS L.Stones 02/03 02/03 --- nil 10,700 nil 44,315 9) Blue Leaf STHRC Logs 02/03 02/03 --- nil 4,449 nil COMP 10) Apj Akhil STPSL T.Coal 29/02 29/02 --- nil 31,335 nil 14,776 11) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 02/03 02/03 --- nil 16,896 nil 24,735 12) Pratibha Cauvery STIOC F.Oil 02/03 02/03 --- nil 2,580 nil 5,420 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT Chem Pegasus STJMB S.ACID 14,000 nil nil 01/03 --- 2) MV Rui Ning 8 STASA MACHY nil 2,756 nil 01/03 --- 3) MV Portland Bay STSHS CU.CON nil 11,002 nil 02/03 --- 4) MV Good Precedent STPSL T.COAL nil 46,464 nil 02/03 --- 5) MV Asian Express STRAS C.MATE 6,500 nil nil 02/03 --- 6) MV Sam Tiger STAEL COKE nil 48,736 nil 02/03 --- 7) MV Princess Aliel STSPS L. STONES nil 27,971 nil 03/03 --- 8) Mv.Bonthi Ii STHRC C.MATE n.a. nil nil 03/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Bonthi Ii STHRC G.Cargo n.a. nil nil 03/03 2) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 03/03 3) MV Le Min GAC Cu.Con nil 10,352 nil 03/03 4) MV Han Xin STVIM Granite 6,500 nil nil 04/03 5) MV Rajiv Gandhi STCHK CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/03 6) MV Santasuriya I STHRC Logs nil 8,408 nil 04/03 7) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 04/03 8) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL T.Coal nil 54,449 nil 05/03 9) MV Tuhina STPST Steel Mat nil 11,700 nil 05/03 10) MV Alaw STDSA Granite 5,000 nil nil 05/03 11) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,002 nil 05/03 12) MV Adk Hassanbay STIYA G.Cargo 4,200 nil nil 05/03 13) MV Dynamic STIOS Maize 6,850 nil nil 05/03 14) MV Amis Wisdom I STSRL I.Coal nil 59,716 nil 05/03 15) MV Orion Express STWWS I.Coal nil 47,220 nil 07/03 16) MV Yasa Kaptan STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 07/03 17) MV Heilan Journey STWWS I.Coal nil 27,500 nil 08/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.