Mar 05- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 07
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 03/03 03/03 --- 44 nil nil 6,456
2) PORTLAND BAY STSHS Cu.Con 05/03 05/03 --- nil 75 nil 10,927
3) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 03/03 03/03 --- nil 23,409 nil 21,439
4) Chem Pegasus STJMB S. Acid 03/03 03/03 --- 5,281 nil nil 8,719
5) Rui Ning 8 STASA Iron & Steel 03/03 03/03 --- nil 1,670 nil 1,142
6) Rajiv Gandhi STCHK CNTR 05/03 05/03 --- nil nil 3,675 COMP
7) Oel Trust STRLY CNTR 05/03 05/03 --- nil nil n.a. n.a.
8) Jewel Of Shinas STSPS L Stones 02/03 02/03 --- nil 39,843 nil 15,172
9) Sam Tiger STAEL Coke 03/03 03/03 --- nil 13,709 nil 35,027
10) Apj Akhil STPSL T.Coal 29/02 29/02 --- nil 45,362 nil 749
11) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 02/03 02/03 --- nil 40,809 nil 822
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV GOOD PREC STPSL T.Coal nil 46,464 nil 02/03 ---
2) MV PRINCESS STSPS L. Stones nil 27,971 nil 03/03 ---
3) MV BONTHI II STHRC C.Mate n.a. nil nil 03/03 ---
4) MV LE MIN GAC Cu.Con nil 10,352 nil 03/03 ---
5) MV HAN XIN STVIM Granite 6,500 nil nil 04/03 ---
6) MV SANTASURIYA I STHRC Logs nil 8,408 nil 04/03 ---
7) MV AMIS WISDOM 1 STSRL I.Coal nil 59,716 nil 05/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Dynamic O STIOS Maize 6,850 nil nil 05/03
2) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL T.Coal nil 54,449 nil 05/03
3) MV Adk Hass STIYA G. Cargo 4,200 nil nil 05/03
4) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/03
5) MV Tuhina STPST Iron & Steel nil 11,700 nil 05/03
6) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 05/03
7) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS G. Cargo 1,050 nil nil 05/03
8) MV Alaw STDSA Granite 5,000 nil nil 05/03
9) MV Pontonstos STIOS MOP nil 26,302 nil 06/03
10) MV Orion Express STWWS I.Coal nil 47,220 nil 07/03
11) MV Heilan Journey STWWS I.Coal nil 27,500 nil 08/03
12) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,002 nil 08/03
13) MV Yasa Kaptan STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 08/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.