Mar 05- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asian Express STRAS C.Mate 03/03 03/03 --- 44 nil nil 6,456 2) PORTLAND BAY STSHS Cu.Con 05/03 05/03 --- nil 75 nil 10,927 3) Tamil Anna STPSL T.Coal 03/03 03/03 --- nil 23,409 nil 21,439 4) Chem Pegasus STJMB S. Acid 03/03 03/03 --- 5,281 nil nil 8,719 5) Rui Ning 8 STASA Iron & Steel 03/03 03/03 --- nil 1,670 nil 1,142 6) Rajiv Gandhi STCHK CNTR 05/03 05/03 --- nil nil 3,675 COMP 7) Oel Trust STRLY CNTR 05/03 05/03 --- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) Jewel Of Shinas STSPS L Stones 02/03 02/03 --- nil 39,843 nil 15,172 9) Sam Tiger STAEL Coke 03/03 03/03 --- nil 13,709 nil 35,027 10) Apj Akhil STPSL T.Coal 29/02 29/02 --- nil 45,362 nil 749 11) Chennai Jayam STPSL T.Coal 02/03 02/03 --- nil 40,809 nil 822 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GOOD PREC STPSL T.Coal nil 46,464 nil 02/03 --- 2) MV PRINCESS STSPS L. Stones nil 27,971 nil 03/03 --- 3) MV BONTHI II STHRC C.Mate n.a. nil nil 03/03 --- 4) MV LE MIN GAC Cu.Con nil 10,352 nil 03/03 --- 5) MV HAN XIN STVIM Granite 6,500 nil nil 04/03 --- 6) MV SANTASURIYA I STHRC Logs nil 8,408 nil 04/03 --- 7) MV AMIS WISDOM 1 STSRL I.Coal nil 59,716 nil 05/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Dynamic O STIOS Maize 6,850 nil nil 05/03 2) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL T.Coal nil 54,449 nil 05/03 3) MV Adk Hass STIYA G. Cargo 4,200 nil nil 05/03 4) MV Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 05/03 5) MV Tuhina STPST Iron & Steel nil 11,700 nil 05/03 6) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 05/03 7) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS G. Cargo 1,050 nil nil 05/03 8) MV Alaw STDSA Granite 5,000 nil nil 05/03 9) MV Pontonstos STIOS MOP nil 26,302 nil 06/03 10) MV Orion Express STWWS I.Coal nil 47,220 nil 07/03 11) MV Heilan Journey STWWS I.Coal nil 27,500 nil 08/03 12) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,002 nil 08/03 13) MV Yasa Kaptan STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 08/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.