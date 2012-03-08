Mar 08Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tuhina n.a. I&Steel 08/03 08/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) Raina STSNS C.Mate 07/03 07/03 ----- 905 nil nil 895 3) Adk Hassanbay STIYA C.Mate 07/03 07/03 ----- 963 nil nil 3,237 4) Le Min GAC Cu.Con 07/03 07/03 ----- nil 1,150 nil 9,202 5) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 08/03 08/03 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 6) Chem Pegasus STJMB S. Acid 03/03 03/03 ----- 12,071 nil nil 1,929 7) Blue Leaf STHRC Maize 07/03 07/03 ----- 1,005 nil nil 5,295 8) Alaw STDSA Granite 07/03 07/03 ----- 503 nil nil 4,497 9) Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR 07/03 07/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) St John Glory STJFS CNTR 08/03 08/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 11) Santasuriya I STHRC Logs 06/03 06/03 ----- nil 3,291 nil 5,117 12) Sam Tiger STAEL Coke 03/03 03/03 ----- nil 48,536 nil 200 13) Amis Wisdom I STSRL I.Coal 06/03 06/03 ----- nil 15,990 nil 43,726 14) Bonthi Ii STHRC C.Mate 07/03 07/03 ----- 338 nil nil 3,262 15) Good Precedent STPSL T.Coal 06/03 06/03 ----- nil 39,733 nil 6,731 16) Gem Of Ennore STPSL T.Coal 06/03 06/03 ----- nil 40,009 nil 14,440 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Dynamic Oce STIOS Maize 6,850 nil nil 05/03 --- 2) MV Pontonstos STIOS Mop nil 2,630 nil 06/03 --- 3) MV Orion Express STWWS I.Coal nil 47,220 nil 07/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Heilan Journey STWWS I.Coal nil 27,500 nil 08/03 2) MV New Laurel STPSA Cu.Conc nil 29,978 nil 08/03 3) MV Jia He Shan STSPS I.Coal nil 57,002 nil 09/03 4) MV Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 09/03 5) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,002 nil 10/03 6) MV Gateway Pres STAMJ G.Cargo 4,000 nil nil 10/03 7) MV Atlas GAC Sugar(Raw) 44,000 nil nil 10/03 8) MV Yasa Kapta STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 11/03 9) MV King Grace STSIA Rock Phos nil 31,950 nil 11/03 10) MV Prabhu Jivesh STRAS T.Coal nil 50,601 nil 12/03 11) MV Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 22,000 nil nil 12/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.