Mar 09Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tuhina STPST I&Steel 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 4,026 nil 7,674 2) Adk Hassanbay STIYA C.Mate 07/03 07/03 ----- 2,735 nil nil 1,465 3) Le Min GAC Cu.Con 07/03 07/03 ----- nil 6,252 nil 4,100 4) Amis Wisdom I STSRL I.Coal 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 28,235 nil 31,481 5) Mutha Supreme STMMT C.Mate 08/03 08/03 ----- 857 nil nil 1,443 6) Dynamic Ocean 18 STIOS Maize 08/03 08/03 ----- 480 nil nil 6,370 7) Blue Leaf STHRC Maize 07/03 07/03 ----- 2,600 nil nil 3,700 8) St John Glory STJFS CNTR 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 5,790 nil COMP 9) Santasuriya I STHRC Logs 06/03 06/03 ----- nil 6,257 nil 2,151 10) Orion Express STWWS I.Coal 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 6,363 nil 40,857 11) Pontonstos STIOS Mop 08/03 08/03 ----- nil 3,432 nil 22,870 12) Bonthi Ii STHRC C.Mate 07/03 07/03 ----- 1,552 nil nil 2,164 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV New Laurel STPSA Cu.Con 29,978 nil nil 08/03 --- 2) MV Heilan Journey STWWS I.Coal 27,500 nil nil 08/03 --- 3) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,500 09/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Chennai Perru STPSL T.Coal nil 38,322 nil 09/03 2) MV Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 09/03 3) MV Jia He Shan STSPS I.Coal nil 57,002 nil 09/03 4) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Conc nil 11,002 nil 10/03 5) MV Samudra Shaud STCHK CNTR nil nil n.a. 10/03 6) MV Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Conce nil 33,005 nil 10/03 7) MV Gateway Pre STAMJ G.Cargo 4,000 nil nil 10/03 8) MV Beks Nazik STSPS I.Coal nil 54,222 nil 10/03 9) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 10/03 10) MV Yasa Kaptan STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 11/03 11) MV King Grace STSIA Rock Phos nil 31,950 nil 11/03 12) MV Med Levant STPSA Rock Phos nil 27,700 nil 11/03 13) MV Prabhu Jivesh STRAS T.Coal nil 50,601 nil 12/03 14) MV Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 22,000 nil nil 12/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.