Mar 13- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 13 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Blue Leaf STHRC Maize 12/03 12/03 ----- 6,333 nil nil COMP 2) Gateway Prestige STAMJ C.Mate 12/03 12/03 ----- 3,403 nil nil 597 3) Jia He Shan STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 22,500 nil 34,502 4) Orion Express STWWS I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 42,564 nil 4,656 5) Ocean Ruler STMMT C.Mate 12/03 12/03 ----- 601 nil nil 1,099 6) Dynamic Ocean 18 STIOS Maize 08/03 08/03 ----- 5,141 nil nil 1,709 7) Heilan Journey STWWS I.Coal 11/03 11/03 ----- nil 20,470 nil 7,030 8) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 13/03 13/03 ----- nil nil 14,190 n.a. 9) Med Levant STPSA R. Phos 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 851 nil 26,849 10) Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 5,267 nil 49,732 11) Berks Nazik STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 12) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 5,010 nil 45,591 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 24,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 3) MT Prosperity STSPT Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 11/03 --- 4) MV King Grace STSIA R. Phos nil 31,950 nil 11/03 --- 5) MV Yasa Kaptan STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 6) MV Tvisha STPST Ir & Steel nil 8,298 nil 11/03 --- 7) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS C.Mate 1,050 nil nil 11/03 --- 8) MT Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 18,000 nil nil 12/03 --- 9) MV Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con nil 33,005 nil 12/03 --- 10) MV Nantong K STSPS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 12/03 --- 11) MV Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 22,000 nil nil 12/03 --- 12) MV Tampa Bay STSCS Container n.a. nil nil 12/03 --- 13) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas n.a. nil nil 12/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Concen nil 11,002 nil 13/03 2) MV Oel Shreyas STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/03 3) MV Fortuna STSNS G Cargo 1,300 nil nil 13/03 4) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 13/03 5) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal nil 42,123 nil 14/03 6) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 14/03 7) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 41,466 nil 15/03 8) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs nil 4,000 nil 16/03 9) MV Ratan Pathfi STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 16/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.