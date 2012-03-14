Mar 14- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 30 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST I& Steel 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 424 nil 7,874 2) Prosperity STSPT Palm Oil 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 1,146 nil 5,854 3) Jia He Shan STSPS I Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 39,900 nil 17,102 4) King Gra STSIA R Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) Ocean Ruler STMMT Gl Cargo 12/03 12/03 ----- 1,480 nil nil 220 6) Dynamic Ocean 18 STIOS Maize 08/03 08/03 ----- 6,670 nil nil 180 7) Med Levant STPSA R Phos 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 9,478 nil 18,222 8) Oel Shreyas STRLY CNTR 13/03 13/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 9) Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR 14/03 14/03 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 10) Yasa Kaptan Erbil STRAS Ile.Ore 14/03 14/03 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 11) Amoy Fortune STSWL I Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 15,414 nil 39,585 12) Beks Nazik STSPS I Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 7,165 nil 47,057 13) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 18,788 nil 31,813 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 24,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 3) MV Apollo Ruler STRAS Gl Cargo 1,050 nil nil 11/03 --- 4) MT Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 18,000 nil nil 12/03 --- 5) MV Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con nil 33,005 nil 12/03 --- 6) MV Nantong K STSPS I Coal nil 54,999 nil 12/03 --- 7) MV Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 22,000 nil nil 12/03 --- 8) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas nil 16,800 nil 13/03 --- 9) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT Gl Cargo 2,300 nil nil 13/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Fortuna STSNS Gl Cargo 1,300 nil nil 14/03 2) MV Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal nil 42,123 nil 14/03 3) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 41,466 nil 15/03 4) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR -- nil n.a. 15/03 5) MV Navios Mercato STSPS I Coal nil 33,331 nil 15/03 6) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs 4,000 nil nil 16/03 7) MV Ratan Pathf STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 16/03 8) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Con nil 11,002 nil 18/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.