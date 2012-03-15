Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Mar 15- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST Iron & Ste 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 4,122 nil 4,176 2) Prosperity STSPT Palm Oil 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 5,700 nil 1,300 3) Jia He Shan STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 53,700 nil 3,302 4) King Grace STSIA Rock Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 6,200 nil 25,750 5) Apollo R STRAS C.Mate 14/03 14/03 ----- 306 nil nil 744 6) Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 14/03 14/03 ----- 863 nil nil 17,137 STPSA Rock Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 14,598 nil 13,102 7) Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR 14/03 14/03 ----- nil nil 9,240 8) Yasa Kaptan Erbil STRAS Ilmenite 14/03 14/03 ----- 2,170 nil nil 12,830 9) Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 26,510 nil 28,489 10) Beks Nazik STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 16,040 nil 38,182 11) Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 2,406 nil 39,717 12) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 31,292 nil 19,309 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 24,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 3) MV Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con nil 33,005 nil 12/03 --- 4) MV Nantong K STSPS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 12/03 --- 5) MV Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 22,000 nil nil 12/03 --- 6) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas 16,800 nil nil 13/03 --- 7) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT C.Mate 2,300 nil nil 13/03 --- 8) MV Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 1,300 nil nil 14/03 --- 9) MV Navios Mercato STSPS I.Coal nil 33,331 nil 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/03 2) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 41,466 nil 15/03 3) MT Vedika Prem STIOC Diesel Oil nil 9,775 nil 15/03 4) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/03 5) MV Ratan Pat STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 16/03 6) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs nil 4,000 nil 16/03 7) MV Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Iron & Steel nil nil 1,127 17/03 8) MV Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 19/03 9) MV Ioannis Theo STRAS Coal nil 55,299 nil 20/03 10) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Conce nil 11,002 nil 20/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0