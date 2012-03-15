Mar 15- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST Iron & Ste 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 4,122 nil 4,176 2) Prosperity STSPT Palm Oil 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 5,700 nil 1,300 3) Jia He Shan STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 53,700 nil 3,302 4) King Grace STSIA Rock Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 6,200 nil 25,750 5) Apollo R STRAS C.Mate 14/03 14/03 ----- 306 nil nil 744 6) Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 14/03 14/03 ----- 863 nil nil 17,137 STPSA Rock Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 14,598 nil 13,102 7) Tampa Bay STSCS CNTR 14/03 14/03 ----- nil nil 9,240 8) Yasa Kaptan Erbil STRAS Ilmenite 14/03 14/03 ----- 2,170 nil nil 12,830 9) Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 26,510 nil 28,489 10) Beks Nazik STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 16,040 nil 38,182 11) Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 2,406 nil 39,717 12) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 31,292 nil 19,309 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 24,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 3) MV Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con nil 33,005 nil 12/03 --- 4) MV Nantong K STSPS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 12/03 --- 5) MV Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 22,000 nil nil 12/03 --- 6) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas 16,800 nil nil 13/03 --- 7) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT C.Mate 2,300 nil nil 13/03 --- 8) MV Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 1,300 nil nil 14/03 --- 9) MV Navios Mercato STSPS I.Coal nil 33,331 nil 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV St John Glory STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 15/03 2) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 41,466 nil 15/03 3) MT Vedika Prem STIOC Diesel Oil nil 9,775 nil 15/03 4) MV Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR nil nil n.a. 16/03 5) MV Ratan Pat STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 16/03 6) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs nil 4,000 nil 16/03 7) MV Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Iron & Steel nil nil 1,127 17/03 8) MV Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 19/03 9) MV Ioannis Theo STRAS Coal nil 55,299 nil 20/03 10) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Conce nil 11,002 nil 20/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.