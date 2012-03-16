Mar 16- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 10 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Tvisha STPST I & Steel 16/03 16/03 ----- nil 6,547 nil 1,751 2) Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 200 nil 32,805 3) King Grace STSIA R.Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 12,250 nil 19,700 4) Apollo Ruler STRAS C.Mate 14/03 14/03 ----- 671 nil nil 379 5) Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 14/03 14/03 ----- 3,870 nil nil 14,130 6) Med Levant STPSA R. Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 19,778 nil 7,922 7) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 16/03 16/03 ----- nil B n.a. n.a. 8) Yasa Kaptan Erbil STRAS Ilmenite 14/03 14/03 ----- 8,200 nil nil 6,800 9) Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 38,449 nil 16,550 10) Beks Nazik STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 25,366 nil 28,856 11) Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 10,882 nil 31,241 12) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 41,317 nil 9,284 13) Vedika Prem STIOC Diesel 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 6,939 nil 2,836 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 24,000 nil nil 11/03 --- 3) MV Nantong K STSPS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 12/03 --- 4) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas nil 16,800 nil 13/03 --- 5) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT C.Mate 2,300 nil nil 13/03 --- 6) MV Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 1,300 nil nil 14/03 --- 7) MV Navios Mercato STSPS I.Coal nil 33,331 nil 15/03 --- 8) MV Ratan Path STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 15/03 --- 9) MT Flanders Har SWSL Lpg nil 7,500 nil 15/03 --- 10) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 41,466 nil 15/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Asian Express STRAS Stone Agg 6,500 nil nil 16/03 2) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs nil 4,000 nil 16/03 3) MV Tamil Anna STPSL Coal nil 44,044 nil 17/03 4) MT Golden Oce STJMB Sulp Acid 9,000 nil nil 17/03 5) MV Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Iron & Steel nil nil 1,127 17/03 6) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL Coal nil 55,778 nil 19/03 7) MV Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal nil 2,000 nil 19/03 8) MV Ioannis Theo STRAS T.Coal nil 55,299 nil 20/03 9) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Conc nil 11,002 nil 20/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.