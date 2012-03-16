Mar 16- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 13
Waiting Vessels 10
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 32
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Tvisha STPST I & Steel 16/03 16/03 ----- nil 6,547 nil 1,751
2) Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 200 nil 32,805
3) King Grace STSIA R.Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 12,250 nil 19,700
4) Apollo Ruler STRAS C.Mate 14/03 14/03 ----- 671 nil nil 379
5) Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 14/03 14/03 ----- 3,870 nil nil 14,130
6) Med Levant STPSA R. Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 19,778 nil 7,922
7) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 16/03 16/03 ----- nil B n.a. n.a.
8) Yasa Kaptan Erbil STRAS Ilmenite 14/03 14/03 ----- 8,200 nil nil 6,800
9) Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 38,449 nil 16,550
10) Beks Nazik STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 25,366 nil 28,856
11) Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 10,882 nil 31,241
12) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 41,317 nil 9,284
13) Vedika Prem STIOC Diesel 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 6,939 nil 2,836
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar 44,000 nil nil 11/03 ---
2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize 24,000 nil nil 11/03 ---
3) MV Nantong K STSPS I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 12/03 ---
4) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas nil 16,800 nil 13/03 ---
5) MV Mutha Pioneer STMMT C.Mate 2,300 nil nil 13/03 ---
6) MV Fortuna STSNS C.Mate 1,300 nil nil 14/03 ---
7) MV Navios Mercato STSPS I.Coal nil 33,331 nil 15/03 ---
8) MV Ratan Path STAMJ Maize 20,000 nil nil 15/03 ---
9) MT Flanders Har SWSL Lpg nil 7,500 nil 15/03 ---
10) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal nil 41,466 nil 15/03 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV Asian Express STRAS Stone Agg 6,500 nil nil 16/03
2) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs nil 4,000 nil 16/03
3) MV Tamil Anna STPSL Coal nil 44,044 nil 17/03
4) MT Golden Oce STJMB Sulp Acid 9,000 nil nil 17/03
5) MV Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Iron & Steel nil nil 1,127 17/03
6) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL Coal nil 55,778 nil 19/03
7) MV Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal nil 2,000 nil 19/03
8) MV Ioannis Theo STRAS T.Coal nil 55,299 nil 20/03
9) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Conc nil 11,002 nil 20/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.