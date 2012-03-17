Mar 17- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 11 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vtc Dragon STAMJ Maize 16/03 16/03 ----- 3,085 nil nil 18,915 2) Bio Grad SWSL Cu.Con 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 3,980 nil 29,025 3) Mutha Pion STMMT C.Mae 17/03 17/03 ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 4) Liquid Pride STIOS S. Acid 14/03 14/03 ----- 6,970 nil nil 11,030 5) Med Levant STPSA R. Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 24,875 nil 2,825 6) Tiger Sky STBTL CNTR 16/03 16/03 ----- nil nil 19,005 n.a. 7) King Grace STSIA R. Phos 14/03 14/03 ----- nil 17,400 nil 14,550 8) Amoy Fortune STSWL I.Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 46,458 nil 8,541 9) Beks Nazik STSPS I.Coal 13/03 13/03 ----- nil 34,303 nil 19,919 10) Chennai Jayam STPSL Coal 15/03 15/03 ----- nil 22,344 nil 19,779 11) Prabhu Jivesh STRAS Coal 12/03 12/03 ----- nil 50,531 nil 70 12) Flanders Harmony SWSL Lpg 16/03 16/03 ----- nil TOCOM nil 7,500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Atlas GAC Sugar nil 44,000 nil 11/03 --- 2) MV Crystal Gold STSAC Maize nil 24,000 nil 11/03 --- 3) MV Nantong K STSPS I.Coal 54,999 nil nil 12/03 --- 4) MV New Laurel STPSA Peas 16,800 nil nil 13/03 --- 5) MV Fortuna STSNS C.Mae nil 1,300 nil 14/03 --- 6) MV Navios Mercato STSPS I.Coal 33,331 nil nil 15/03 --- 7) MV Ratan Path STAMJ Maize nil 20,000 nil 15/03 --- 8) MV Gem Of Paradip STPSL Coal 41,466 nil nil 15/03 --- 9) MV Stella Beauty STAMJ Logs 4,000 nil nil 16/03 --- 10) MV Asian Express STRAS C.Mae nil 6,500 nil 16/03 --- 11) MV -Asian Glory STJFS Palm Oil 4,000 nil nil 17/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Tamil Anna STPSL Coal nil 44,044 nil 17/03 2) MV Allcargo Laxmi STDSA Iron & Seel nil nil 1,127 17/03 3) MV Spar Hydra STSRL I.Coal nil 20,000 nil 18/03 4) MT Golden Oce STJMB Sulph Acid 9,000 nil nil 18/03 5) MV Lal Bahadur S STCHK CNTR nil nil n.,a. 18/03 6) MV Gem Of Ennore STPSL Coal nil 55,778 nil 19/03 7) MV Oel Trust STRLY CNTR nil nil n.,a. 19/03 8) MV Golden Eagle STSHS Cu.Concenrae nil 11,002 nil 20/03 9) MV - IOANNIS THEO STRAS Coal nil 55,299 nil 20/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.