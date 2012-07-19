Jul 19- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STASS R Cash 18/07 ----- ----- nil 177 nil 5,489 2) EL MAR VICTORIA STDSA Granite 17/07 ----- ----- 4,161 nil nil 4,839 3) STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ Logs 13/07 ----- ----- nil 5,626 nil COMP 4) CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR 19/07 ----- ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 5) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 18/07 ----- ----- nil nil 2,775 COMP 6) IYO STRAS Iile.ore 19/07 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 7) KING FISHER STCSL Cu.Con 17/07 ----- ----- nil 3,300 nil 7,739 8) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 15/07 ----- ----- nil 30,758 nil 10,238 9) WOOD STAR STRAS T.Coal 14/07 ----- ----- nil 50,182 nil 822 10) ARCTIC GAS SWSL LPG 19/07 ----- ----- nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAINA STSNS General 1,057 nil nil 14/07 --- 2) MV APOLLO RULER STRAS Stone Agg 956 nil nil 14/07 --- 3) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 27,997 nil 15/07 --- 4) MV FATAHUR RAHMANSTHRC Logs nil 13,588 nil 16/07 --- 5) MV KOTA HORMAT STBSV CNTR nil nil 13,547 16/07 --- 6) MV VENTURE SW STADM Maize 7,271 nil nil 17/07 --- 7) MV TVISHA STPST I& Steel nil 7,918 nil 18/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV AGGELOS STIOS Rock Phos nil 34,374 nil 19/07 2) MV CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal nil 23,991 nil 19/07 3) MV MAPLE STPSA Cu.Conc nil 30,002 nil 19/07 4) MV MUTHA STMMT General 1,932 nil nil 19/07 5) MT SUVARNA STIOC Naptha nil 21,827 nil 20/07 6) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 20/07 7) MV ALLCARGO LAXMISTSYN General 4,860 nil nil 20/07 8) MV SE POTENTIA STSYN Machinaries 9,627 nil nil 21/07 9) MT THERESA ORION Palm Oil STPSA nil 7,745 nil 22/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.