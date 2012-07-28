Jul 28- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 29 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STASS C mate 26/07 ----- ----- 4,274 nil nil 4,226 2) PORTO MAINA STWWS Cashew 27/07 ----- ----- nil 623 nil 10,013 3) BOW EAGLE STPSA S. Acid 27/07 ----- ----- 929 nil nil 4) RAINA STSNS C Mate 27/07 ----- ----- 824 nil nil 776 5) PEACE SKY STAMJ Salt 26/07 ----- ----- 1,766 nil nil 3,434 6) PALANIMALAI STCHK PAcid 26/07 ----- ----- 4,542 nil nil 13,458 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 27/07 ----- ----- nil nil 16,815 8) DIAMOND STARS STPSA Coke 27/07 ----- ----- nil 7,545 nil 42,123 9) KING FISHER STCSL Granite 25/07 ----- ----- 12,530 nil nil 470 10) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal 25/07 ----- ----- nil 39,499 9,550 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - VENTURE SW STADM Maize 12,000 nil nil 17/07 --- 2) MT - WINDSONG ATIC Furnace Oil nil 5,999 nil 28/07 --- 3) MV - WARNOW VENUS nil Machinaries 300 nil nil 28/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DHL FORESTER STJFS Logs nil 11,500 nil 28/07 2) MT UBT FJORD STJAM Palm Oil nil 8,489 nil 28/07 3) MV GEM OF PAR STPSL T.Coal nil 39,665 nil 28/07 4) MV MUKARNAS STSPS Sugar 20,000 nil nil 29/07 5) MT MT CHEMICAL STRAS Caustic Soda 7,500 nil nil 29/07 6) MT AG PREETI STIOC Furnace Oil nil 10,020 nil 29/07 7) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil nil 29/07 8) MV SIDER KING STDSA Granite 3,000 nil nil 30/07 9) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,209 nil 30/07 10) MV CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 30/07 11) MV ALLCARGO STSWL G Cargo nil 6,200 nil 30/07 12) MV GLORY MERCY STIOS Mop nil 27,450 nil 30/07 13) MV BONTHI STHRC GCargo 3,700 nil nil 30/07 14) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,904 nil 30/07 15) MV SPAR CAPELLA STVKL I.Coal nil 54,999 nil 31/07 16) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,217 nil 31/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.