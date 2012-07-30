Jul 30-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 16 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessles 28 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDUR STAMJ G Cargo 26/07 ----- ----- 7,866 nil nil 634 2) PORTO MA STWWS Cashew 27/07 ----- ----- nil 4,515 nil 6,121 3) DIAMOND ST STPSA Coke 29/07 ----- ----- nil 32,422 nil 17,246 4) MT CHEMIC STRAS C S Lye 29/07 ----- ----- 3,734 nil nil 3,766 5) UBT FJOR STJAM Palm Oil 29/07 ----- ----- nil 2,980 nil 5,509 6) PEACE SKY STAMJ Salt 26/07 ----- ----- 4,962 nil nil 38 7) PALANIMALAI STCHK PAcid 26/07 ----- ----- 10,000 nil nil 8,000 8) CAPE FLORE STSCS CNTR 30/07 ----- ----- nil nil 10,545 9) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 29/07 ----- ----- nil nil 10,545 10) FATAHUR STHRC Logs 28/07 ----- ----- nil 7,922 nil 5,498 11) ICGS VEERA nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 12) WINDSONG ATIC F Oil 29/07 ----- ----- nil 3,605 nil 2,394 13) DHL FORESTER STJFS Logs 29/07 ----- ----- nil 6,293 nil 5,207 14) GEM OF PARA STPSL T.Coal 29/07 ----- ----- nil 8,123 nil 31,542 15) JAG PREET STIOC F Oil 29/07 ----- ----- nil 1,232 nil 8,788 16) BOW EAGLE STPSA S Acid 29/07 ----- ----- 6,231 nil nil 13,569 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - VENTURE STADM Maize 7,271 nil nil 17/07 --- 2) MV - WARNOW STSYN Machinaries 22,863 nil nil 28/07 --- 3) MV - ALLCARGO STSWL General 4,897 nil nil 30/07 --- 4) MT - ORIENTAL ATIC Vcm nil 4,484 nil 30/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - MUKARNAS STSPS Sugar 14,430 nil nil 30/07 2) MV - SIDER STDSA Granite 15,467 nil nil 30/07 3) MV - CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal nil 24,681 nil 30/07 4) MV - GLORY STIOS M O P nil 24,118 nil 30/07 5) MV - BONTHI STHRC General 2,719 nil nil 30/07 6) MV - TIGER STBTL CNTR nil nil 17,125 30/07 7) MV - SPAR STVKL COAL 32,839 nil nil 31/07 8) MV - TAMIL STPSL COAL 27,986 nil nil 31/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.