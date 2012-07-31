Jul 31- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STAMJ C.Mate 30/07 30/07 ----- 2,195 nil nil 6,305 2) THERESA ORION STPSA Palm Oil 23/07 23/07 ----- nil 10,842 nil 1,158 3) MUTHA SUPREME STMMT G.Cargo 29/07 29/07 ----- 2,153 nil nil 147 4) PEACE SKY STAMJ Salt 30/07 30/07 ----- 385 nil nil 4,815 5) PALANIMALAI STCHK P. Acid 30/07 30/07 ----- 1,700 nil nil 16,300 6) CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR 30/07 30/07 ----- nil nil 20,745 COMP 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 31/07 31/07 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 8) MALASPINA CASTLE STSPS Gyp 23/07 23/07 ----- nil 6,099 nil COMP 9) DIAMOND STARS STPSA Coke 31/07 31/07 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAINA STSNS G.Cargo 1,600 nil nil 17/07 --- 2) MV FATAHUR RAHMAN STHRC Logs nil 13,420 nil 30/07 --- 3) MV VENTURE SW STADM Maize 12,000 nil nil 31/07 --- 4) MV PORTO MAINA STWWS Cashew Nuts nil 10,636 nil 31/07 --- 5) MT BOW EAGLE STPSA Sulphur.Acid 19,800 nil nil 31/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DHL FORESTER STJFS Logs nil 11,500 nil 31/07 2) MT WINDSONG ATIC Furnace Oil nil 5,999 nil 31/07 3) MV GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal nil 39,665 nil 31/07 4) MV SIDER KING STDSA Granite 3,000 nil nil 31/07 5) MV WARNOW VENUS STSYN Machinaries 300 nil nil 30/07 6) MT UBT FJORD STJAM Palm Oil nil 8,489 nil 30/07 7) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 30/07 8) MT MT CHEMICAL STRAS Caustic Soda 7,500 nil nil 30/07 9) MV MUKARNAS STSPS Sugar(Raw) 20,000 nil nil 30/07 10) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,209 nil 01/08 11) MV GLORY MERCY STIOS Mop nil 27,450 nil 02/08 12) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,217 nil 01/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.