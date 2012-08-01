Aug 01-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN STRAS C Mate 30/07----- ----- 2,080 nil nil 4,420 2) PORTO STWWS Cashew 27/07----- ----- nil 8,303 nil 2,333 3) WARNOW STSYN Mach 30/07----- ----- 119 nil nil 181 4) FORTUNA STSNS C Mate 30/07----- ----- 931 nil nil 369 5) CAPE STSCS CNTR 30/07----- ----- nil nil nil 6) FATAHUR RAH STHRC Logs 28/07----- ----- nil 15,706 nil 7) GLORY ME STIOS M O P 31/07----- ----- nil 3,276 nil 24,174 8) GEM OF PAR STPSL T.Coal 29/07----- ----- nil 22,198 nil 17,467 9) CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal 31/07----- ----- nil 13,945 nil 26,959 10) SUVARNA SWA STIOC Naptha 31/07----- ----- nil 4,700 nil 15,486 11) BOW EAG STPSA S Acid 29/07----- ----- 14,154 nil nil 5,646 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - VENTURE SW STAMJ Maize 12,000 nil nil 17/07 --- 2) MV - ALLCARG STSWL C Mate 6,200 nil nil 30/07 --- 3) MT - PALANIMALAI STCHK P Acid 18,000 nil nil 30/07 --- 4) MV - BONTHI II STHRC C Mate 3,700 nil nil 31/07 --- 5) MV - APOLLO RULER STRAS C Mate 1,050 nil nil 31/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - GEM OF STPSL T.Coal nil 55,754 nil 01/08 2) MV - ST JOHN G STJFS CNTR nil nil nil 01/08 3) MT - STANLEY P ATIC S Acid 19,000 nil nil 02/08 4) MV - TAMIL AN STPSL T.Coal nil 44,217 nil 28/07 5) MV - SIDER K STDSA Granite 3,000 nil nil 28/07 6) MV - MUKAR STSPS Sugar 20,000 nil nil 28/07 7) MT - LPG C CO SWSL Lpg nil 6,000 nil 03/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.