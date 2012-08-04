Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OCEAN RULER STMMT C.Mat 03/08 ----- ----- 821 nil nil 729 2) GLORY MERCY STIOS MOP 02/08 ----- ----- nil 24,718 nil 2,732 3) ALLCARGO ARATHI STSWL C.Mate 01/08 ----- ----- 3,771 nil nil 2,429 4) VENTURE SW STADM Maize 04/08 ----- ----- n.a. nil nil n.a. 5) BONTHI II STHRC C.Mate 02/08 ----- ----- 2,696 nil nil 1,004 6) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 02/08 ----- ----- n.a. nil 9,390 n.a. 7) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR 03/08 ----- ----- nil nil 20,100 8) PALANIMALAI STCHK P Acid 04/08 ----- ----- 8,143 nil nil 9) SPAR CAPELLA STVKL I Coal 02/08 ----- ----- nil 21,397 nil 33,602 10) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal 29/07 ----- ----- nil 37,367 nil 2,298 11) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal 03/08 ----- ----- nil 5,271 nil 50,483 12) STANLEY PARK ATIC S Acid 03/08 ----- ----- 2,467 nil nil 16,533 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV-ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Suga 1,500 nil nil 31/07 --- 2) MV - TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,217 nil 02/08 --- 3) MV - PACI SKIPPER STSPS Sugar nil 20,000 nil 03/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV.CHENNAI PERR STPSL T.Coa nil 36,051 nil 04/08 2) MV.IOANNA STPSA Cu.Concen nil 11,016 nil 04/08 3) MT.LPG C COURCH SWSL Lpg nil 6,000 nil 05/08 4) MV.CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR n.a. n.a. n.a. 06/08 5) MV.ALL SUSHEELA STDSA Machinaries nil 110 nil 06/08 6) MT.ALMAJEDAH GAC Liq Ammonia nil 6,500 nil 07/08 7) MV MUKARNAS STSPS Suga nil 20,000 nil 07/08 8) MV OEL SHREYAS STRLY CNTR n.a. n.a. n.a. 05/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.