Aug 06- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 14
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 06
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) GATEWAY PRESTIGE STAMJ C.Mate 04/08 04/08 ----- 2,170 nil nil 1,830
2) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT C.Mate 04/08 04/08 ----- 1,032 nil nil 1,268
3) SPAR CAPELLA STVKL I.Coal 05/08 05/08 ----- nil 48,414 nil 6,585
4) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal 04/08 04/08 ----- nil 37,458 nil 2,207
5) PACIFIC SKIPPER STSPS Sugar 06/08 06/08 ----- TOCOME nil nil 20,000
6) VENTURE SW STADM Maize 06/08 06/08 ----- 5,600 nil nil 6,627
7) OEL SHREYAS STRLY CNTR 05/08 05/08 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
8) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 05/08 05/08 ----- TOCOME nil nil 15,000
9) PALANIMALAI STCHK P.Acid 04/08 04/08 ----- 15,184 nil nil 2,816
10) IOANNA D STPSA Cu.Con 05/08 05/08 ----- nil 5,000 nil 6,016
11) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 04/08 04/08 ----- nil 16,828 nil 27,389
12) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal 03/08 03/08 ----- nil 29,343 nil 26,411
13) LPG C COURCHEV SWSL Lpg 05/08 05/08 ----- nil 1,600 nil 4,400
14) STANLEY PARK ATIC S.Acid 03/08 03/08 ----- 8,257 nil nil 10,743
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV RAINA STSNS G.Cargo 1,600 nil nil 04/08 ---
2) MV CHENNAI STPSL T. Coal nil 36,051 nil 04/08 ---
3) MV VOSTOK STHRC Logs nil 4,713 nil 06/08 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 06/08
2) MV ALLCARGO STDSA Machinaries nil 110 nil 06/08
3) MV TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 06/08
4) MT ALMAJEDAH GAC Ammonia nil 6,500 nil 06/08
5) MV LACONIC STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,010 nil 07/08
6) MV DAHIATUL KALBISTHRC Logs nil 14,400 nil 08/08
