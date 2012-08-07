Aug 07-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GATEWAY PRE STAMJ C.Mate 04/08----- ----- 3,115 nil nil 885 2) MUTHA PION STMMT C.Mate 04/08----- ----- 1,946 nil nil 354 3) RAINA STSNS C.Mate 06/08----- ----- 827 nil nil 773 4) PACIFIC SKI STSPS Sugar 06/08----- ----- 4,883 nil nil 15,117 5) VENTURE STADM Maize 06/08----- ----- 12,100 nil nil 127 6) TIGER PE STBTL Cntr 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil 7) ASSAD ULL STHRC Sugar 05/08----- ----- 650 nil nil 14,350 8) ALLCARGO STDSA Machy 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil 9) IOANNA STPSA Cu.Con 05/08----- ----- nil 10,616 nil 400 10) TAMIL AN STPSL T.Coal 04/08----- ----- nil 26,848 nil 17,369 11) GEM OF ENNO STPSL T.Coal 03/08----- ----- nil 42,497 nil 13,257 12) ALMAJEDAH GAC Ammonia 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil 13) STANLEY PAR ATIC S.Acid 03/08----- ----- 11,727 nil nil 7,273 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV-CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal nil 36,051 nil 04/08 --- 2) MV-VOSTOK STHRC Logs nil 4,713 nil 06/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - CAPE STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 07/08 2) MV - LACONIC STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,010 nil 07/08 3) MV - DAHIATUL STHRC Logs nil 14,400 nil 07/08 4) MT - LPG C COURC SWSL Lpg nil 4,100 nil 07/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.