Aug 08-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 20
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OCEAN ENDUR STANC Bunker 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil
2) PACIFIC SKIP STSPS Sugar 07/08----- ----- 10,793 nil nil 9,207
3) TIGER PEAR STBTL CNTR 07/08----- ----- nil nil 20,250
4) ASSAD ULLA STHRC Sugar 05/08----- ----- 2,845 nil nil 12,155
5) VOSTOK STHRC Logs 07/08----- ----- nil 2,110 nil 2,603
6) ICGS VE nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil
7) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 04/08----- ----- nil 36,857 nil
8) GEM OF ENNOR STPSL T.Coal 03/08----- ----- nil 55,164 nil
9) STANLEY PARK ATIC S.Acid 03/08----- ----- 14,503 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - CHENNAI STPSL T.Coal nil 36,051 nil 04/08 ---
2) MV - CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 07/08 ---
3) MV - LACONIC STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,010 nil 07/08 ---
4) MV - KOTA HIDAYAH STBSV CNTR nil nil 11,512 07/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil nil 08/08
2) MV - DAHIATUL STHRC Logs nil 14,400 nil 08/08
3) MT - LPG C SWSL LPG nil 4,100 nil 08/08
4) MV - BK DUKE STSHS Cu.Conc nil 42,388 nil 08/08
5) MT - THERESA ORIONSTPSA Palm Oil nil 9,500 nil 09/08
6) MT - ASKARA STJAM Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 09/08
7) MV - RUI NING 3 STSPS Coal nil 40,610 nil 09/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.