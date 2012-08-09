Aug 09-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OCEAN ENDUR STANC Ballast 07/08----- ----- 15,385 nil nil 4,615 2) PACIFIC STSPS Sugar 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil 3) KOTA HIDAYAH STBSV CNTR 08/08----- ----- nil nil nil 4) ST JOHN GL STJFS CNTR 08/08----- ----- nil nil 9,720 5) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 08/08----- ----- 5,465 nil nil 9,535 6) BK DUKE STSHS Cu.Con 05/08----- ----- nil 1,780 nil 40,608 7) VOSTOK STHRC Logs 08/08----- ----- nil 4,714 nil 8) ICGS VEEERA nil nil 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil 9) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 04/08----- ----- nil 44,217 nil 10) CHENNAI P STPSL T.Coal 08/08----- ----- nil 10,574 nil 25,477 11) STANLEY PARK ATIC S Acid 03/08----- ----- 16,376 nil nil 2,624 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 07/08 --- 2) MV - LACONIC STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,010 nil 07/08 --- 3) MV - GOOD P STPSL T.Coal nil 49,657 nil 09/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - DAHIA STHRC Logs nil 14,400 nil 08/08 2) MT - LPG C SWSL Lpg nil 4,100 nil 08/08 3) MT - THERESA ORIONSTPSA Palm Oil nil 9,500 nil 09/08 4) MT - ASKARA STJAM Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 09/08 5) MV - RUI NING 3 STSPS I Coal nil 40,610 nil 09/08 6) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 10/08 7) MV - IRMGARD STIOS M O P nil 33,500 nil 13/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.