Aug 09-Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OCEAN ENDUR STANC Ballast 07/08----- ----- 15,385 nil nil 4,615
2) PACIFIC STSPS Sugar 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil
3) KOTA HIDAYAH STBSV CNTR 08/08----- ----- nil nil nil
4) ST JOHN GL STJFS CNTR 08/08----- ----- nil nil 9,720
5) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 08/08----- ----- 5,465 nil nil 9,535
6) BK DUKE STSHS Cu.Con 05/08----- ----- nil 1,780 nil 40,608
7) VOSTOK STHRC Logs 08/08----- ----- nil 4,714 nil
8) ICGS VEEERA nil nil 07/08----- ----- nil nil nil
9) TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal 04/08----- ----- nil 44,217 nil
10) CHENNAI P STPSL T.Coal 08/08----- ----- nil 10,574 nil 25,477
11) STANLEY PARK ATIC S Acid 03/08----- ----- 16,376 nil nil 2,624
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV - CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 07/08 ---
2) MV - LACONIC STAMJ T.Coal nil 55,010 nil 07/08 ---
3) MV - GOOD P STPSL T.Coal nil 49,657 nil 09/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV - DAHIA STHRC Logs nil 14,400 nil 08/08
2) MT - LPG C SWSL Lpg nil 4,100 nil 08/08
3) MT - THERESA ORIONSTPSA Palm Oil nil 9,500 nil 09/08
4) MT - ASKARA STJAM Palm Oil nil 3,500 nil 09/08
5) MV - RUI NING 3 STSPS I Coal nil 40,610 nil 09/08
6) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 10/08
7) MV - IRMGARD STIOS M O P nil 33,500 nil 13/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.