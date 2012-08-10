Aug 10- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OCEAN ENDURANCE STANC Ballast 07/08----- ----- nil 888 nil 2) ASKARA STJAM Palm Oil 10/08----- ----- nil nil nil 3) PACIFIC SKIPPER STSPS Sugar 07/08----- ----- 20,000 nil nil 4) KOTA HIDAYA STBSV CNTR 08/08----- ----- nil nil 10,860 5) CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR 09/08----- ----- nil nil nil 6) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 05/08----- ----- 9,240 nil nil 5,760 7) BK DUKE STSHS Cu.Con 08/08----- ----- nil 13,880 nil 28,508 8) RUI NING STSPS I Coal 10/08----- ----- nil nil nil 9) ICGS VEERA nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 10) CHENNAI PERRUM STPSL T.Coal 09/08----- ----- nil 20,281 nil 15,770 11) LACONIC STAMJ T.Coal 09/08----- ----- nil 12,734 nil 42,276 12) LPG C COU SWSL Lpg 09/08----- ----- nil 2,100 nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - GOOD P STPSL T.Coal nil 49,657 nil 09/08 --- 2) MV - GOLD STAMJ G cargo 8,500 nil nil 10/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - DAHIATUL K STHRC Logs nil 14,400 nil ----- 2) MV - RUI NING 3 STSPS I Coal nil 40,610 nil ----- 3) MV - INDIRA GANDHISTCHK CNTR nil nil 600 ----- 4) MV - TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR nil nil 1,600 ----- 5) MV - ATHENA STVKL Coke nil 18,559 nil ----- 6) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil 12,500 ----- 7) MT - SWARNA KALASHSTIOC Diesel nil 6,225 nil ----- 8) MV - OEL TRUST STRLY CNTR nil nil nil ----- 9) MV - CHANG PYUNG STPSA Cu.Con nil 21,803 nil ----- 10) MV - ALAM SERI STSHS Cu.Con nil 10,462 nil ----- 11) MV - IRMGARD STIOS M O P nil 33,500 nil ----- NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.