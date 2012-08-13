Aug 13- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STAMJ C.Mate 10/08 10/08 ----- 4,468 nil nil 4,032
2) CHANG PYUNG STPSA Cu.Con 13/08 13/08 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
3) RUI NING 3 STSPS I.Coal 11/08 11/08 ----- nil 34,033 nil 6,577
4) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 2,839 nil 11,561
5) OEL TRUST STRLY CNTR 12/08 12/08 ----- nil nil 4,365 COMP
6) INDIRA GANDHI STCHK CNTR 13/08 13/08 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
7) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 05/08 05/08 ----- 15,000 nil nil COMP
8) BK DUKE STSHS Cu.Con 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 42,233 nil 155
9) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T Coal 12/08 12/08 ----- nil 10,650 nil 39,007
10) APJ AKHIL STPSL T Coal 13/08 13/08 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV ALAM SERI STSHS Cu.Con nil 10,462 nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.COAL nil 40,904 nil 13/08
2) MV CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/08
3) MV IRMGARD STIOS MOP nil 33,500 nil 13/08
4) MV MV CARINA K STPST GYPSUM nil 26,911 nil 13/08
5) MV SVENNER STSPS I.COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/08
6) MV ST.JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil 155 15/08
7) MV SPAR SCORPIO STASA Machineries nil 2,125 nil 17/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.