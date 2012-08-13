Aug 13- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STAMJ C.Mate 10/08 10/08 ----- 4,468 nil nil 4,032 2) CHANG PYUNG STPSA Cu.Con 13/08 13/08 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) RUI NING 3 STSPS I.Coal 11/08 11/08 ----- nil 34,033 nil 6,577 4) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 2,839 nil 11,561 5) OEL TRUST STRLY CNTR 12/08 12/08 ----- nil nil 4,365 COMP 6) INDIRA GANDHI STCHK CNTR 13/08 13/08 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 05/08 05/08 ----- 15,000 nil nil COMP 8) BK DUKE STSHS Cu.Con 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 42,233 nil 155 9) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T Coal 12/08 12/08 ----- nil 10,650 nil 39,007 10) APJ AKHIL STPSL T Coal 13/08 13/08 ----- nil n.a. nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV ALAM SERI STSHS Cu.Con nil 10,462 nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.COAL nil 40,904 nil 13/08 2) MV CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 13/08 3) MV IRMGARD STIOS MOP nil 33,500 nil 13/08 4) MV MV CARINA K STPST GYPSUM nil 26,911 nil 13/08 5) MV SVENNER STSPS I.COAL nil 55,000 nil 14/08 6) MV ST.JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil 155 15/08 7) MV SPAR SCORPIO STASA Machineries nil 2,125 nil 17/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.