Aug 14- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STAMJ C.Mate 10/0810/08----- 5,626 nil nil 2,874 2) CHANG PYUNG STPSA Cu.Con 13/0813/08----- nil 7,409 nil 14,394 3) OCEAN ENDURANCE STANC Bunker 07/08 07/08 ----- nil nil nil 4) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs 10/0810/08----- nil 4,825 nil 9,575 5) TIGER PEARL STBTL Cntr 14/0814/08----- nil nil nil 6) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC Sugar 05/0805/08----- 15,000 nil nil 7) IRMGARD STIOS MOP 13/0813/08----- nil 3,800 nil 29,700 8) ICGS VEERA nil nil ----- ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal 12/0812/08----- nil 23,850 nil 25,807 10) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal 13/0813/08----- nil 10,677 nil 34,148 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUMBAI B STRAS nil nil nil nil 12/08 --- 2) MV - ALAM SERI STSHS Cu.Con nil 10,462 nil 13/08 --- 3) MV - CHENNAI JAYAMSTPSL T.Coal nil 40,904 nil 13/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - MV CARINA K STPST Gypsum nil 26,911 nil 14/08 2) MV - CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 14/08 3) MV - RAINA STSNS General 1,600 nil nil 14/08 4) MV - SVENNER STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 14/08 5) MT - SUVARNA SW STIOC Naptha nil 10,989 nil 15/08 6) MV - ST JOHN GLORYSTJFS CNTR nil nil nil 15/08 7) MV - PANTANASSA STIOS Dunpeas nil 22,000 nil 15/08 8) MV - ERLYNE GAC I.Coal nil 45,000 nil 16/08 9) MV - SPAR SCORPIO STASA Machinaries nil 2,125 nil 17/08 10) MT - ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,205 nil 18/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.