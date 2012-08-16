Aug 16- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 04 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) GOLDEN ENDURANCE STAMJ C.Mate ----- ----- 10/08 6,428 nil nil 2,072 2) CHANG PYUNG STPSA Cu.Con ----- ----- 13/08 nil 14,209 nil 7,594 3) ALAM SERI STSHS Cu.Con ----- ----- 14/08 nil 200 nil 10,262 4) PANTANASSA STIOS Dunpeas ----- ----- 16/08 nil n.a. nil n.a. 5) DAHIATUL KALBI STHRC Logs ----- ----- 10/08 nil 6,574 nil 7,826 6) CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR ----- ----- 15/08 nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR ----- ----- 15/08 nil nil 7,965 COMP 8) MV CARINA K STPST Gypsum ----- ----- 14/08 nil nil 228 26,683 9) IRMGARD STIOS Mop ----- ----- 13/08 nil nil 14,150 19,350 10) SVENNER STSPS I.Coal ----- ----- 14/08 nil nil 10,118 44,882 11) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 12/08 nil nil 47,550 2,107 12) APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 12/08 nil nil 33,770 11,055 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,904 nil 13/08 --- 2) MV RAINA STSNS Gl. Cargo 1,600 nil nil 14/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ASIAN EXPRESS STRAS Stone Aggr 6,500 nil nil 16/08 2) MV ERLYNE GAC I.Coal nil 45,000 nil 16/08 3) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,205 nil 18/08 4) MV SPAR SCORPIO STASA Machinaries nil 2,125 nil 18/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.