BRIEF-Esaar India to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Aug 22- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 06 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ALLCARGO LAXMI STSYN G Cargo ----- ----- 20/08 5,375 nil nil 625 2) ASIAN EXPRESS STRAS G Cargo ----- ----- 18/08 3,509 nil nil 2,991 3) SUR STSPS L Stones ----- ----- 19/08 nil 17,941 nil 9,259 4) MV CARINA K STPST Gypsum ----- ----- 19/08 nil 13,253 nil 13,658 5) SPLENDOUR STHRC Logs ----- ----- 21/08 nil 1,703 nil 9,444 6) TIGER PEARL STBTL CNTR ----- ----- 21/08 nil nil n.a. n.a. 7) ORIOLE STSRL I Coal ----- ----- 21/08 nil 7,100 nil 48,400 8) ROSITA STAEL I Coal ----- ----- 19/08 nil 29,088 nil 22,957 9) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal ----- ----- 19/08 nil 39,693 nil 16,087 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV RAINA STSNS Gl. Cargo 1,600 nil nil 14/08 --- 2) MV WADI ALBOSTAN STAMJ T.Coal nil 54,445 nil 19/08 --- 3) MV CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/08 --- 4) MV APOLLO RULER STRAS C.Mate nil nil n.a. 22/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal nil 39,581 nil 22/08 2) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 22/08 3) MV MUTHA PIONEER STMMT Gl.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 23/08 4) MT JAG PRACHI STIOC Furnance Oil nil 5,747 nil 24/08 5) MV HIYA BUILDER STPSA Gl.Cargo 11,000 nil nil 25/08 6) MV YASA UNSAL STRAS Ilmenite 15,000 nil nil 27/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.
* Says to consider appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sySLTp) Further company coverage:
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices – APMC/Open Market-June 6 Nagpur, June 6 (Reuters) – Gram and tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) auction on lack of demand from local millers amid good supply from producing regions. Fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh gram prices and high moisture content arrival also pulled down prices. Farmers strike in major parts of Maharashtra also affected arrival. Only 150 bags of gram and 250 bags of tuar were available for auctions, acc