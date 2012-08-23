Aug 23- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) ASIAN EXPRESS STRAS C.Mate 18/08----- L 4,793 nil nil 1,707 2) SUR STSPS Lime Stone 22/08----- D nil 24,041 nil 3,159 3) MV CARINA K STPST Gypsum 19/08----- D nil 17,380 nil 9,531 4) OCEAN ENDURANCE STANC Bunker 19/08----- nil nil nil 5) RAINA STSNS C.Mate 22/08----- L 302 nil nil 1,298 6) APOLLO RULER STRAS C.Mate 22/08----- L 322 nil nil 728 7) SPLENDOUR STHRC Logs 21/08----- D nil 6,605 nil 4,542 8) ST JOHN GLORY STJFS Cntr 22/08----- B nil nil 7,740 9) ORIOLE STSRL I.Coal 21/08----- D nil 19,500 nil 36,000 10) ROSITA STAEL I.Coal 19/08----- D nil 39,259 nil 12,786 11) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal 22/08----- D nil 5,443 nil 34,138 12) GEM OF ENNORE STPSL T.Coal 19/08----- D nil 52,375 nil 3,405 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - MUMBAI B STRAS nil nil nil nil 19/08 --- 2) MV - WADI ALBOSTANSTAMJ T.Coal nil 54,445 nil 19/08 --- 3) MV - CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil 21/08 --- 4) MV - ALLCARGO AR STSYN Gl. Carg 6,000 nil nil 22/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - MUTHA PIONEERSTMMT nil 2,300 nil nil 23/08 2) MT - JAG PRACHI STIOC nil nil 11,591 nil 24/08 3) MV - DD VIGILANT STJFS nil 19,000 nil nil 24/08 4) MV - YASA UNSA STRAS nil 15,000 nil nil 27/08 5) MV - HIYA BUILDER STPSA nil 11,000 nil nil 28/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.