Aug 28Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOANG ANH STAMJ Oil Cake 25/08 25/08 ----- nil 1,575 nil 4,725 2) DA SHI TONG STVSP Mop 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 5,945 nil 18,696 3) KIANA PIONEER STIOS Sugar 26/08 26/08 ----- 7,010 nil nil 24,990 4) GEM OF PARADIP STPSL T.Coal 22/08 22/08 ----- nil 38,549 nil 1,032 5) WADI ALBOSTAN STAMJ T.Coal 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 40,145 nil 14,300 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,775 nil ----- 27/08 2) MV AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal nil 47,848 nil ----- 23/08 3) MV FORTUNA STSNS Gl.Cargo 1,300 nil nil ----- 25/08 4) MV GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal nil 49,593 nil ----- 26/08 5) MV CAPE FLORES STSCS CNTR nil nil nil ----- 27/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT Gl.Cargo 2,300 nil nil 01/09 2) MT LPG C COUR SWSL LPG nil 4,000 nil 29/08 3) MV SUNRISE MIYA STSHS Cu.Concen nil 10,300 nil 28/08 4) MV GATEWAY PRES STAMJ Gl.Cargo 4,000 nil nil 30/08 5) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Concen nil 12,402 nil 28/08 6) MV HIYA BUILDER STPSA Gl.Cargo 11,000 nil nil 30/08 7) MV COS CHERRY STSHS Cu.Concen nil 29,192 nil 29/08 8) MV STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ Gl.Cargo 6,100 nil nil 30/08 9) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Concen nil 12,402 nil 28/08 10) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,165 nil 29/08 11) MT PALANIMALAI STJMB Phosp Acid 20,000 nil nil 29/08 12) MV OCCITAN STAR STRAS llmenite nil 24,021 nil 31/08 13) MV NUEVA FORTUNA MOP STIOS nil 33,000 nil 31/08 14) MV EFFICIENCY OL STIOS Urea nil 30,570 nil 31/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.