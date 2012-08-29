Aug 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOANG ANH STAMJ Oil Cake 25/08 25/08 ----- nil 2,525 nil 3,775 2) DA SHI TONG STVSP Mop 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 8,597 nil 16,044 3) KIANA PIONEER STIOS Sugar 26/08 26/08 ----- 15,759 nil nil 20,241 4) WADI ALBOSTAN STAMJ T.Coal 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 48,148 nil 6,297 5) SUNRISE MIYAJIMA STSHS Cu.Concen 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 1,367 nil 8,933 6) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Concen 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 850 nil 11,552 7) MV FORTUNA STSNS Gl.Cargo 28/08 28/08 ----- 424 nil nil 876 8) YASA UNSAL SUNAR STRAS Ilmenite 28/08 28/08 ----- 8,730 nil nil 6,270 9) AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 6,402 nil 41,446 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,775 nil ----- 27/08 2) MV GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal nil 49,593 nil ----- 26/08 3) MV ALLCARGO ARATHISTSYN Gl.Cargo 6,000 nil nil ----- 28/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT LPG C COURCH SWSL Lpg nil 4,000 nil 29/08 2) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,165 nil 29/08 3) MT PALANIMALAI STJMB Phosphoric 20,000 nil nil 29/08 4) MV COS CHERRY STSHS Cu.Con nil 29,192 nil 29/08 5) MV TUHINA STPST Iron& nil 12,359 nil 29/08 6) MV HIYA BUILDER STPSA General 11,000 nil nil 30/08 7) MV GATEWAY PRES STAMJ General 4,000 nil nil 30/08 8) MV STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ General 6,100 nil nil 30/08 9) MV EFFICIENCY OL STIOS Urea nil 30,570 nil 31/08 10) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT General 2,300 nil nil 31/08 11) MV OCCITAN STAR STRAS Ilmenite nil 24,021 nil 31/08 12) MV NUEVA FORTUNA STIOS MOP nil 33,000 nil 31/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.