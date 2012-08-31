Aug 31Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOANG ANH STAMJ Copra 25/08 25/08 ----- nil 3,755 nil 2,545 2) DA SHI TONG STVSP Mop 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 13,763 nil 10,878 3) KIANA PIONEER STIOS Sugar 26/08 26/08 ----- 29,368 nil nil 6,632 4) TUHINA STPST I&Steel 30/08 30/08 ----- nil 3,838 nil 8,701 5) GOOD PRECEDENT STAMJ T.Coal 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 820 nil 48,773 6) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Concen 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 7,152 nil 5,250 7) PALANIMALAI STJMB P Acid 30/08 30/08 ----- 3,320 nil nil 16,680 8) AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 23,719 nil 24,129 9) LPG C COURCHEVILLESWSL Lpg 29/08 29/08 ----- nil 4,200 nil 4,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,775 nil ----- 27/08 2) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,165 nil ----- 30/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV EFFICIENCY OL STIOS Urea nil 30,570 nil 31/08 2) MV GATEWAY PRES STAMJ General 4,000 nil nil 31/08 3) MV STELLA BEAUTY STAMJ General 6,100 nil nil 31/08 4) MV OCCITAN STAR STRAS Ilmenite nil 24,021 nil 01/09 5) MV NUEVA FORTUNA STIOS MOP nil 33,000 nil 01/09 6) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 07/09 7) MV APOLLO RULER STRAS Stone Aggr 1,050 1,050 nil 31/08 8) MT JAG PREETI STIOC Furnace Oil nil 11,394 nil 01/09 9) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/09 10) MV VISHVA DIKSHA STSPS I.Coal nil 24,999 nil 01/09 11) MT GAZ FRATERNITY SWSL Lpg nil 4,000 nil 01/09 12) MV MUTHA SUPREME STMMT General 2,300 nil nil 01/09 13) MT CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS Caustic Soda 7,500 nil nil 02/09 14) MT GAGASAN STJFS Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 02/09 15) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,206 nil 05/09 16) MV SAADET C STACO Cashew Nuts nil 9,647 nil 05/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.