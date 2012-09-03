Sep 03- Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) HOANG ANH 27 STAMJ Oil Cake 25/08 ----- ----- nil 5,380 nil 920 2) DA SHI TONG STVSP MOP 24/08 ----- ----- nil 20,623 nil 4,018 3) COS CHERRY STSHS Cu.Con 02/09 ----- ----- nil 17,421 nil 11,771 4) MUTHA PIONEER STMMT C.Mate 02/09 ----- ----- 887 nil nil 1,413 5) OCEAN ENDURANCE STANC Bunker 07/08 ----- ----- nil nil nil 6) HIYA BUILDER STPSA C.Mate 03/09 ----- ----- 6,933 nil nil 4,067 7) MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Dpeas 03/09 ----- ----- nil nil nil 9,410 8) INDIRA GANDHI STCHK Cntr 03/09 ----- ----- nil nil nil 9) EFFICIENCY OL STIOS Urea 31/08 ----- ----- nil 14,885 nil 15,685 10) NUEVA FORTUNA STIOS MOP 02/09 ----- ----- nil 13,686 nil 19,314 11) VISHVA DIKSHA STSPS I COAL 02/09 ----- ----- nil 9,300 nil 15,699 12) AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal 28/08 ----- ----- nil 38,134 nil 9,714 13) GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T.Coal 31/08 ----- ----- nil 23,050 nil 26,543 14) PALANIMALAI STJMB PAcid 30/08 ----- ----- 13,195 nil nil 6,805 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV - APJ AKHIL K R & SONS T.Coal nil 44,775 nil 27/08 --- 2) MV - TAMIL ANNA SEATRANS T.Coal nil 44,165 nil 30/08 --- 3) MV - GATEWAY P B.S.S General 4,000 nil nil 31/08 --- 4) MV - APOLLO RULER SEATRANS Stone Agg 1,050 nil nil 31/08 --- 5) MV - STELLA BEAUTYS.C& Co General 6,100 nil nil 31/08 --- 6) MT - GAZ FRATER Atlantic Lpg 4,000 nil nil 01/09 --- 7) MV - OCCITAN STAR PASPL Ilmenit 24,021 nil nil 01/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV - ASIAN EXPRESSEssar Stone Aggr 6,500 nil nil 09/08 2) MT - MT CHEMICAL S.C& Co Caustic Sod 7,500 nil nil 09/08 3) MT - GAGASAN S.C& Co Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 09/08 4) MV - ANEMOS Sreebinni Rock Phosph nil 55,000 nil 09/08 5) MV - TIGER PEARL SC & CO CNTR nil nil 1,600 09/08 6) MV - CHENNAI JA ESSKAY S.S T.Coal nil 40,956 nil 09/08 7) MV - MUTHA SUPRE Atlantic General 2,300 nil nil 09/08 8) MT - ORIENTAL OKI JM BAXI & CO VCM nil 4,206 nil 09/08 9) MT - GLOBAL C Integral Sulphuric A nil 20,000 nil 09/08 10) MV - SAADET C Essar Cashew Nut nil 9,647 nil 09/08 11) MV - SUN LUCIA Integral I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 09/08 12) MV - ST JOHN GL Monship CNTR nil nil nil 09/08 13) MV - VERA TLPL ShippingMachinarie 1,500 nil nil 09/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.