Sep 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DA SHI TONG STVSP MAP 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 24,317 nil 324 2) COS STSHS Cu.Con 02/09 02/09 ----- nil 28,590 nil 602 3) GOOD PRECEDENT STAMJ T.Coal 31/08 31/08 ----- nil 34,293 nil 15,300 4) AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 38,134 nil 9,714 5) MV EFFICIENCY OL STIOS Urea 31/08 31/08 ----- nil 25,310 nil 5,260 6) MV NUEVA FORTUNA STIOS MOP 02/09 02/09 ----- nil nil nil COMP 7) GAGASAN SELANGOR STJFS P Oil 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 1,588 nil 5,412 8) GATEWAY PRESTIGE STAMJ CMATE 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 758 nil 3,242 9) APOLLO RULER STRAS G Cargo 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 126 nil 924 10) OCCITAN STAR STRAS Ile Ore 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 3,500 nil 20,521 11) MT CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C S Lye 04/09 04/09 ----- 2,605 nil nil 4,895 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,775 nil ----- 27/08 2) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,165 nil ----- 30/08 3) MV ASIAN STRAS Stone Aggre 6,500 nil nil ----- 02/09 4) MT PALANIMALAI STJMB Acid 20,000 nil nil ----- 03/09 5) MV SUN LUCIA STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil ----- 04/09 6) MV ANEMOS STAMJ Phosphate nil 55,000 nil ----- 04/09 7) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Con nil 21,812 nil ----- 04/09 8) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,956 nil ----- 05/09 9) MV HOANG ANH STAMJ Maize 6,500 nil nil ----- 05/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,206 nil 05/09 2) MT GLOBAL STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil 05/09 3) MV SAADET C STACO Cashew Nuts nil 9,647 nil 06/09 4) MV MUTHA STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 07/09 5) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 10/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.