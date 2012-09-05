Sep 05Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DA SHI TONG STVSP MAP 24/08 24/08 ----- nil 24,317 nil 324
2) COS STSHS Cu.Con 02/09 02/09 ----- nil 28,590 nil 602
3) GOOD PRECEDENT STAMJ T.Coal 31/08 31/08 ----- nil 34,293 nil 15,300
4) AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal 28/08 28/08 ----- nil 38,134 nil 9,714
5) MV EFFICIENCY OL STIOS Urea 31/08 31/08 ----- nil 25,310 nil 5,260
6) MV NUEVA FORTUNA STIOS MOP 02/09 02/09 ----- nil nil nil COMP
7) GAGASAN SELANGOR STJFS P Oil 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 1,588 nil 5,412
8) GATEWAY PRESTIGE STAMJ CMATE 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 758 nil 3,242
9) APOLLO RULER STRAS G Cargo 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 126 nil 924
10) OCCITAN STAR STRAS Ile Ore 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 3,500 nil 20,521
11) MT CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C S Lye 04/09 04/09 ----- 2,605 nil nil 4,895
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,775 nil ----- 27/08
2) MV TAMIL ANNA STPSL T.Coal nil 44,165 nil ----- 30/08
3) MV ASIAN STRAS Stone Aggre 6,500 nil nil ----- 02/09
4) MT PALANIMALAI STJMB Acid 20,000 nil nil ----- 03/09
5) MV SUN LUCIA STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil ----- 04/09
6) MV ANEMOS STAMJ Phosphate nil 55,000 nil ----- 04/09
7) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Con nil 21,812 nil ----- 04/09
8) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,956 nil ----- 05/09
9) MV HOANG ANH STAMJ Maize 6,500 nil nil ----- 05/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,206 nil 05/09
2) MT GLOBAL STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil 05/09
3) MV SAADET C STACO Cashew Nuts nil 9,647 nil 06/09
4) MV MUTHA STMMT G Cargo 2,300 nil nil 07/09
5) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 10/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.