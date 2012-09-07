Sep 07Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 05 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) STELLA BEAUTY nil C.Mate 05/09 05/09 ----- 1,856 nil nil 4,244 2) MV ASIAN STRAS Stone Aggre 05/09 05/09 ----- 433 nil nil 6,067 3) GOOD PRECEDENT STAMJ T.Coal 31/08 31/08 ----- nil 48,533 nil 1,060 4) AQUAROSA STAMJ T.Coal 05/09 05/09 ----- nil 45,991 nil 1,857 5) FLORIDA STJFS Sugar 05/09 05/09 ----- 2,702 nil nil 4,548 6) SUN LUCIA STSPS I.Coal 05/09 05/09 ----- nil 22,824 nil 32,176 7) GAGASAN SELANGOR STJFS P Oil 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 3,995 nil 3,005 8) MT PALANIMALAI STJMB Acid 04/09 04/09 ----- 15,778 nil nil 4,222 9) OCCITAN STAR STRAS Ilmenite 04/09 04/09 ----- nil 22,200 nil 1,821 10) MT CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C S Lye 04/09 04/09 ----- 2,605 nil nil 1,821 11) MV ASIAN STRAS Stone Aggre 05/09 05/09 ----- 3,078 nil nil 3,422 12) MV MARATHA PRIDE STPSA Cu.Con 05/09 05/09 ----- nil 4,065 nil 5,345 13) ANEMOS STAMJ R Phos 06/09 06/09 ----- nil 9,050 nil 45,950 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,775 nil ----- 27/08 2) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,956 nil ----- 05/09 3) MV HOANG ANH STAMJ Maize 6,500 nil nil ----- 05/09 4) MT GLOBAL STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 05/09 5) MT ORIENTAL OKI ATIC Vcm nil 4,206 nil ----- 05/09 6) MV SAADET C STACO Cashew Nuts nil 9,447 nil ----- 06/09 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 10/09 2) MT GAZ FRATER SWSL Lpg nil 5,800 nil 07/09 3) MT ALMARONA GAC Ammonia nil 7,000 nil 08/09 4) MV OEL KOCHI STRLY CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/09 5) MV CRANE STSPS I.Coal nil 32,000 nil 09/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.