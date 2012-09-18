Sep 18Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 10
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 05
Total Vessels 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) SAADET C STACO Cashew ----- ----- 10/09 nil 9,647 nil COMP
2) GEM OF PARADIP nil T.Coal ----- ----- 15/09 nil 17,170 nil 22,454
3) VIETFRACHT STAMJ G Cargo ----- ----- 15/09 2,827 nil nil 5,173
4) TUHINA STPST I& Steel ----- ----- 15/09 nil 5,229 nil 7,310
5) FRATZIS STAR STSHS Cu.Con ----- ----- 16/09 nil 10,478 nil 11,433
6) SUVARNA SWARAJYA STIOC Diesel Oil ----- ----- 16/09 nil 6,200 nil 1,708
7) VIETFRACHT STAMJ G.Cargo ----- ----- 15/09 nil 5,403 nil 2,597
8) KARTERIA STIOS MOP ----- ----- 17/09 nil 9,834 nil 25,252
9) THALASSINI AXIA STWWS I COAL ----- ----- 17/09 nil 2,300 nil 52,699
10) NEPTYTANK STJFS Palm Oil ----- ----- 17/09 nil 1,600 nil 7,200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MT MTM ROTTERDAM STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 09/09
2) MT GLOBAL STJMB Sulphuric 20,000 nil nil ----- 13/09
3) MV HOA LU STAMJ Salt 5,000 nil nil ----- 18/09
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR nil nil nil 19/09
2) MV GENIUS STAR I STAMJ Salt 10,000 nil nil 18/09
3) MV VERA STASA Machinaries 1,500 nil nil 25/09
4) MT JAG PRACHI STIOC Furnace Oil nil 6,656 nil 19/09
5) MV JIN XIANG STVSP Peas nil 16,468 nil 22/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.